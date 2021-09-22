Hometown Life high school football rankings: Undefeated teams reign heading into Week 5

Four games into the 2021 regular season, here's a look at the top-10 teams from Hometown Life's coverage area. 1. Livonia Churchill (4-0, Last Week: No. 1) The Chargers seem to be getting better as the weeks continue, beating Wayne Memorial by 41 points, their largest margin of victory since Oct. 11, 2019. Look for Churchill to remain at the top as long as it continues its win streak.