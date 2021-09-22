CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Novi, MI

Hometown Life high school football rankings: Undefeated teams reign heading into Week 5

HometownLife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour games into the 2021 regular season, here's a look at the top-10 teams from Hometown Life's coverage area. 1. Livonia Churchill (4-0, Last Week: No. 1) The Chargers seem to be getting better as the weeks continue, beating Wayne Memorial by 41 points, their largest margin of victory since Oct. 11, 2019. Look for Churchill to remain at the top as long as it continues its win streak.

www.hometownlife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Novi, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lakeland, MI
City
South Lyon, MI
Novi, MI
Football
Novi, MI
Sports
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
City
Northville, MI
Lakeland, MI
Education
Lakeland, MI
Sports
City
Rochester, MI
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan North
Person
Brandon Mann

Comments / 0

Community Policy