TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The former principal of Tyler Legacy High School pleaded guilty on Monday and was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, according to TV station CBS19. Dan Crawford (credit: CBS19) Dan Crawford was originally arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on Monday, June 28. He was later released on $1,500 bond. Crawford was sentenced to three years deferred adjudication, 120 hours of community service and $180 fine. The sentencing stems from an incident that occurred at Crawford’s home on June 2 where police were assisting an emergency medical call. When police arrived at Crawford’s home...

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO