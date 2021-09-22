CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Walmart Closing Stores For Deep Cleaning

By Steve Shannon
Alt 101.7
Alt 101.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.

alt1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Free Press

Last Kmart store in Michigan preparing to close

The last Kmart store in Michigan — the birthplace of the once-ubiquitous discount brand — will soon be closing. The Kmart in Marshall, about a 20-minute drive east of Battle Creek, is preparing to shut its doors by Nov. 21 and is hiring temporary employees to help with the closing, according to job postings and a store associate who answered the phone Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
EatThis

Walmart Just Discontinued This Popular Shopping Perk

Although pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts, candy, apples, and more fall essentials are taking over the shelves at America's largest retail chain, this time of the year is usually when people start thinking about holiday shopping. This year will be a little different for some people because Walmart is not offering one of its shopping services anymore—the option to use layaway—and now customers will have to pay more to buy now and pay later.
RALEIGH, NC
1077 WRKR

JC Penney Closing More Stores. Is Crossroads Mall Store Safe?

The term "troubled retailer" seems redundant. With the exception of a few like Target, Kohl's, and any online store, it seems like all retailers are to some degree troubled. JC Penney was one of the highest profile retailers to file for bankruptcy in May of last year, in the heart of the pandemic. At that time the plan was close more than a quarter of their retail locations. According to USAToday, that figure came out to 242 of 846. This week, the company announced two additional closings, one in Mississippi and another in Texas.
RETAIL
104.5 KDAT

Popular Grocery Store Items That Are Getting Harder to Find

The ongoing pandemic and the economic issues that have come with it continue to disrupt our lives on a daily basis. The one thing you constantly hear about lately is the 'supply chain'. A lack of employees at plants, trucking companies, and grocery stores is putting the American consumer in a real pinch. It is also creating a shortage of certain items when you go shopping at your local grocery store. Here are five more items that are either getting harder to find, or are just not in most stores right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Tuscaloosa, AL
Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Business
Tuscaloosa, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Oklahoma State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lifestyle
Best Life

Walmart Is Running Out of This COVID Essential

Shopping during the pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges, even at generally reliable retailers like Walmart. The company experienced shortages for essential items such as toilet paper and bottled water in early 2020, and then again in November, as case numbers spiked once more. And now, as the Delta variant causes yet another surge of infections, shoppers in various areas have reported limited supplies for certain must-haves. In Pittsburgh, canned food was recently wiped out at one Walmart Supercenter, while toilet paper and cleaning supplies have been scarce at a Walmart in Casper, Wyoming. There's one specific Walmart shortage, however, that's a lot more widespread. Read on to find out what major COVID essential this big-box retailer is running out of across the board.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Voice

Date Now Set For Much-Awaited Opening Of New Supermarket In Area

The area will soon be home to a brand-new grocery store as officials gear up for the location's grand opening after months of anticipation.ShopRite announced that its North Poughkeepsie store will officially open as of Sunday, Oct. 3 on North Road at the Hudson Heritage site on Route 9 at the site …
wmay.com

Final Sears Store In Illinois To Close

It began in Illinois and was at one time the largest retailer in America. Now Sears is closing its last store in Illinois. The chain’s store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg will shut down for good in November, continuing the suburaban Chicago company’s years-long decline. Five years ago, Sears had...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Walmarts#Food Drink#Americans#Non Covid#Usa Today
Commonwealth Journal

Market on Main store closing at end of month

One of Pulaski County’s most uniquely-conceived stores is closing it doors. The owners of The Market on Main, which sells a variety of locally-sourced, health-conscious, and just plain interesting items, announced on Wednesday that they are going out of business. “At the end of September, we are closing,” read a...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WFMJ.com

Austintown Walmart introduces new and improved changes to store

A remodeling project by Walmart's Austintown location (6001, Mahoning Ave.) is now completed and residents will soon get to see these new changes for themselves. The remodeling resulted in the transformation of several departments throughout the store as well as the expansion of innovations that will help customers save time.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Chicago Tribune

Sears closing Woodfield Mall store, its last department store in Illinois

Sears is closing its Woodfield Mall store in November, leaving the iconic retailer without a single department store in Illinois, where it built its retail empire. The retailer’s parent company plans to redevelop the property as part of a “strategy to unlock the value of the real estate and pursue the highest and best use for the benefit of the local community,” Hoffman Estates-based ...
ILLINOIS STATE
EatThis

Walmart Just Suspended Delivery and Pickup in This Area

Walmart closed dozens of stores in Louisiana and surrounding areas in the wake of deadly Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in the U.S. on Aug. 29. In Lousiana alone, power outages continue to impact tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In a neighboring state, Walmart customers still can't place a mobile pickup or delivery order more than two weeks later.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wymt.com

Walmart in Corbin temporarily closed

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart officials at a Corbin Walmart are temporarily closing for sanitizing and restocking reasons. The Walmart is located at 60 South Stewart Road. The store closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and plans to reopen Friday at 6 a.m.
CORBIN, KY
Mashed

The Real Reason Grocery Stores Blast Cold Air Before You Walk In

Grocery stores make hundreds of strategic decisions that us customers may never fully understand. Everything from the store's layout to the products they stock is carefully thought out, with no detail too small, per The Grocery Store Guy. For the most part, the vast majority of these choices aren't overtly obvious to customers, and that's kind of the point. If you're questioning why a store is laid out in a certain way, or why someone stocked ketchup next to icing, maybe the store hasn't been as successful as it would like. Stores want their strategic plans in your shopping experience to feel distant, so all you have to focus on is picking up the ingredients for that night's dinner.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Corbin Times Tribune

Corbin Walmart to close at 2 p.m. Wednesday until Friday morning

Walmart at 60 South Stewart Road, Corbin will close at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) for sanitizing and to allow for additional time to restock shelves. The store plans to reopen at 6 a.m. Friday. "As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive...
CORBIN, KY
WRAL News

Harris Teeter stores closing at 9 beginning tonight

Harris Teeter stores will be temporarily closing earlier starting Wednesday, Sept. 15, and Publix has already reduced their hours. The new Harris Teeter temporary store hours will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m starting Sept. 15 until further notice. In addition, beginning Sept. 15, the Fresh Foods Market Service Counter...
RALEIGH, NC
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy