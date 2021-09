Panic-buying is exacerbating fuel shortages at some petrol stations that were initially caused by supply chain issues, the president of the AA, Edmund King, has said, adding that millions of drivers rushing out to fill up their tanks would “put a strain on the system”. “Earlier in the week, there were some problems with the supply chain, as we know, due to a shortage of some lorry drivers, but that was only a localised problem,” he told BBC Breakfast.The AA president said the shortage had been made worse by drivers “going out and filling up when they don’t really need...

