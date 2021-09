As has always been the case, few things are more divisive than politics. That said, in the last six to eight years, it seems that politics have divided us more than ever. While sometimes, politics can be polarizing, it's important to remember that differing ideas is what has made our nation great from the start. That said, over the years we have seen growth, progress, and a lot of this has stemmed from people acting out their civic duty and VOTING. We live in a nation where men and women no mater their race, religion, or sexual orientation CAN vote--that said, it's an important reminder on National Voter Registration Day to empower yourself with the ability to do so.

BOISE, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO