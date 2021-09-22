CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Marathon record holder Mary Keitany retires after injury

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Marathon runner Mary Keitany has retired from the sport because of a back injury to end a career in which she won multiple races in London and New York and set the world record for a women-only race. The 39-year-old Kenyan says pandemic-related travel restrictions have stopped her from coming to Europe to get treatment on an injury sustained in 2019. Keitany won the London Marathon in 2011, ’12 and ’17. She finished the 2017 race in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 1 second. Brigid Kosgei and Paula Radcliffe are the only women to have run a marathon quicker but they were in races also containing male pacesetters.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Runner in brain costume attempting marathon world record

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A British runner is aiming to break a Guinness World Record by completing the London Marathon while dressed as a human brain. Bryce Alford, fundraising manager for brain injury charity Headway, has been repeatedly spotted in recent days running on the streets of Jersey, England, while dressed in a full-body brain costume.
WORLD
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Yuriy Sedykh, hammer world record holder, dies at 66

MOSCOW (AP) — Yuriy Sedykh, a two-time Olympic champion in the hammer throw whose world record from 1986 still stands, has died. He was 66. The Russian track and field federation said Sedykh died early Tuesday following a heart attack. "Deeply mourn the loss of Yuriy Sedykh," World Athletics senior...
RunnersWorld

The Record-Breaking History of the Berlin Marathon

Is Berlin the fastest marathon in the world? It certainly seems so, as 11 world records on one course is an unmatched credential. In 2018, Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) won Berlin in a blistering time of 2:01:39, a new world record by 1 minute 18 seconds. The following year, Kenenisa Bekele (Ethiopia) nearly broke Kipchoge’s record, clocking a 2:01:41 marathon, the second fastest ever run.
RunnersWorld

This P.E. Teacher Broke the World Record for Fastest Marathon While Dribbling a Basketball

For many marathoners, breaking the three-hour barrier is a lifetime goal. On the temperate morning of September 5 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Steffan Reimer set out to achieve that same feat. Except also while dribbling a basketball. The 32-year-old physical education teacher from Blumenort, Manitoba, completed the Manitoba Marathon in 2:50:33,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
chatsports.com

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil Retires After Record-Breaking 14-Year Career

Paul Rabil, the co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League and a midfield for Cannons Lacrosse Club, announced his retirement Tuesday, putting an end to one of the most accomplished careers in the sport’s history. Rabil, 35, retires as professional lacrosse’s all-time scorer, a former three-time MLL most valuable player and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Four women break Equinox Marathon record, Lars Arneson wins

It was a cold and windy morning on Saturday. There was nothing but smiles all around UAF’s campus, however, as the Equinox Marathon finally returned to Fairbanks. “(I’m) pretty excited and pretty nervous at the same time,” said race director Stacy Fisk. “It’s been a couple of years, but we’re ready to go and the weather is holding out. Hope we can keep things going.”
ESPN

Ski jumper, World Cup record-holder Gregor Schlierenzauer retires

INNSBRUCK, Austria -- Ski jumping record-holder Gregor Schlierenzauer retired Tuesday, only a few months before trying to compete at his fourth Olympics. The 31-year-old Austrian, a two-time winner of both the overall World Cup title and the prestigious Four Hills tournament, said he made his decision after having time to reflect during his latest injury.
olympics.com

Kenenisa Bekele headlines 2021 Berlin Marathon on 'world record course'

For most of the runners who weren't at the Tokyo Olympics, Berlin will be the first main marathon since the start of the COVID pandemic. All eyes in the German capital will be on triple Olympic champion Kenenisa Bekele. Will the second fastest man ever chase a world record on...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Radcliffe
Person
Brigid Kosgei
Santa Maria Times

Berlin Marathon returns after break with 25,000 participants

BERLIN (AP) — It already promises to be a Berlin Marathon unlike any other. The world’s fastest marathon returns on Sunday after its forced one-year absence. Organizers are claiming it is the biggest marathon in the world since the coronavirus pandemic began. Some 25,000 runners are registered to take part...
Star-Herald

New runners, new course records in the 10th annual Monument Marathon

The results of full-marathon at the 10th annual Monument Marathon came down to the last few miles as the winning runner and runner-up were neck-and-neck most of the course. Men’s winner Alex Ekesa, who hails from Kenya and currently resides in Lubbock, Texas, beat the course record with a time of 2:29:35.
SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu: US Open champion announces split with coach after US Open victory

Emma Raducanu has announced a split with her coach Andrew Richardson following her victory at the US Open. The British star confirmed the pair will part ways as she eyes more success on the WTA Tour following her maiden Grand Slam victory at Flushing Meadows earlier this month.And after enjoying a homecoming following her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Leylah Fernandez, Raducanu announced her decision to swap coaches. “Obviously having such an experience with your team. It’s tough to have that conversation with anyone,” the 18-year-old said. “But I need someone who’s had that professional tour experience. I think for...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Marathon#Race#Back Injury#Ap#Kenyan
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Fastest Man In History

Defining “fast” when it comes to human running can be broken into three segments. There will always be debates about whether “fastest” should be defined over short, medium, or long distances. The most often used short distance to judge speed is for the 100-meter sprint which takes as little as 10 seconds, the one-mile run […]
SPORTS
The Independent

Saturday clean sweep sees Team Europe open up 11-1 lead in Laver Cup

Team Europe are on the cusp of victory after building a commanding 11-1 lead heading into the final day of the Laver Cup in BostonFriday’s opening matches had seen victories for Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, Norwegian debutant Casper Ruud and Russian Andrey Rublev in Boston before Team World claimed the doubles to reduce the deficit to 3-1.The format of the tournament, which Roger Federer helped create, sees two points awarded for a win on the second day and then three in each match on the final day meaning Europe are one win away from retaining the title.In Saturday’s opening singles, Team...
TENNIS
kion546.com

Boston Marathon paying tribute to 2-time Indigenous champion

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers of the Boston Marathon are seeking to make amends for running the 125th edition on Indigenous Peoples Day by throwing the spotlight on a member of Rhode Island’s Narragansett tribe. Ellison “Tarzan” Brown won the race twice in the 1930s and inspired the name “Heartbreak Hill” to describe the most iconic section of the course. The Boston Athletic Association said Monday it will honor Brown’s legacy at the pandemic-altered Oct. 11 running of the race. Brown was Boston champion in 1936 and 1939 and became a hero to Indigenous athletes worldwide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

London Marathon in talks with rival broadcasters as BBC contract nears end

London Marathon bosses are in talks with rival broadcasters as its contract with the BBC is due to run out after this year’s race.The BBC could lose its annual coverage of the blue-riband event, which takes place on Sunday and which it has televised since its inception in 1981.Race director Hugh Brasher said: “We have had a 40-year partnership with the BBC and we have been absolutely delighted with that partnership.“We will, in inappropriate ways, explore all sorts of other opportunities. What we believe is that this event lives on terrestrial TV.“This event is for Britain. This event is for...
WORLD
Indy100

Runners hope to set new world records at London Marathon

Dozens of runners are hoping to set new world records as the London Marathon welcomes back fancy dress with the return of the city centre mass event. People will be dressed as medical equipment, stars, aircraft, sweet foods while others will handcuff themselves to each other, carry bicycles or run four legged through the 26.2 mile course on October 3.
SPORTS
Indy100

Man ready for his 26th London Marathon after fighting Covid and leg injury

A father is preparing to run his 26th consecutive London Marathon after overcoming Covid-19 and complications which left him fearing he may lose his right leg.Simon Gallo, 62, of Stratford St Andrew in Suffolk developed coronavirus symptoms in March 2020.While his immune system was weakened he developed a rare skin condition called pyoderma gangrenosum.He said it took advantage of a small cut in his leg, describing it as like a “zombie flesh-eating thing, where – to be gory – lumps of flesh and blood and God knows what just fell off”.The salesman, who is diabetic, said that after treatment...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ottumwa Courier

Monomoy Girl, 2-time Eclipse winner, retires after injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Monomoy Girl, a champion who won the Breeders’ Cup Distaff and Eclipse Award as a filly and mare in a stellar racing career, has been retired after sustaining an injury at Churchill Downs. Spendthrift Farm, part of an ownership group that included My Racehorse and Madaket...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy