Manchester City fans have told manager Pep Guardiola to "stick to coaching" after being "disappointed" by his plea for more supporters to attend home games. Guardiola said his team will "need" a bigger presence at the Etihad against Southampton this weekend after seeing just over 38,000 of their 55,000 available seats taken for the 6-3 Champions League win over RB Leipzig.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO