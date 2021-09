The Lady Tigers jv soccer team took on the Tri-west Bruins at Tri-west and ended up in a draw at the end of the match. Both teams put up a good fight and made it difficult for either team to put the ball in the back of the net. Each team made some really good plays and combination to move the ball up the field. However, our goalie who was Ciarra Hiatt was determined to not let a ball go past her once. She end with a clean sheet that game.

11 DAYS AGO