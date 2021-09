Nampa Boys & Girls Club just opened a new site in Caldwell last week. The center has already made some big positive impacts with youth in the area after less than a week. The new club was able to open in part because of a $1 million grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. This is the first site in Caldwell and a needed one. According to Idaho Press, families and parents in the Caldwell area have been asking about a Caldwell location for quite some time but the closest was in Nampa. Finally Caldwell has it's own that is able to serve up to 150 youth and families are loving it. The new location is at Indian Creek Academy off Fillmore Street.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO