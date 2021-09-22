Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Selected for National Event

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra has been chosen to represent the State of Wyoming in the first-ever national United Symphonies of America! (USA!) “edutainment” event. The community is invited to join CSO in viewing the video launch at a watch party scheduled for September 30, 4:30 p.m. in the Sunflower Room at the Laramie County Library. The one-hour online program will involve one orchestra from each state and interweave musical entertainment with information about how symphony orchestras enrich local communities.