CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals assistant GM Sam Mondry-Cohen to depart organization

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVLWR_0c4U4u1t00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Nationals assistant general manager of baseball research and development Sam Mondry-Cohen has informed the club he will not return once his contract expires at the end of the season, reports Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post. While Mondry-Cohen does not currently have a new job lined up, he’s planning to pursue opportunities with other clubs this offseason, Dougherty relays.

Mondry-Cohen has been in the organization since 2009, earning a bump to AGM by 2019. Over the past few seasons, he’s been considered the leader of the Nats’ analytics department. (MLBTR’s TC Zencka covered Mondry-Cohen’s role in the organization shortly before the team captured their first World Series title two years ago).

Dougherty notes that the Nationals are expected to look to bolster their analytics group in the wake of departures by Mondry-Cohen and Scott Van Lenten, a former Washington staffer hired as Rockies’ research and development leader earlier this month. Kris Kline, Ted Towne, Mike DeBartolo, Johnny DiPuglia and Mark Scialabba — most of whom work in scouting and player development — remain as assistant general managers under baseball operations head Mike Rizzo.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Signing Albert Pujols makes sense for St. Louis Cardinals

Signing Albert Pujols makes sense for the St. Louis Cardinals — on one condition. The idea of signing Albert Pujols makes sense for the St. Louis Cardinals — on one condition. The National League needs to implement the universal designated hitter in 2022 and beyond. The Cardinals currently have Paul...
MLB
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
MLB
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Rockies#The Washington Post#Agm#Nats#Mlbtr
FanSided

Rafael Devers physically restrained after argument with home plate umpire (Video)

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers looked like he wanted to get in the face of home plate umpire Chris Guccione. Devers had to be restrained by third-base coach Carlos Febles, as it looked like the Red Sox third baseman was about to go give Guccione a piece of his mind and then some. Febles even made contact with Devers’ face, though it’s unknown if that was intentional at this juncture.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
FanSided

What is Edmundo Sosa’s future with the St. Louis Cardinals?

Edmundo Sosa has played himself into the starting shortstop role during the second half of the season. But what is his future with the St. Louis Cardinals?. Edmundo Sosa would be a cost efficient option for the Cardinals. After all, he is not arbitration eligible until 2024 and a free agent until 2027.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
chatsports.com

Orioles star Cedric Mullins carries rare MVP candidacy for a 100-loss team: ‘What Cedric’s done is special’

PHILADELPHIA — On Monday morning, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde texted Cedric Mullins and told his All-Star center fielder to come to Citizens Bank Park late. Mullins was getting a day out of the lineup, and Hyde didn’t want him taking batting practice, either. He delivered a message he once did to high-impact players when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs’ coaching staff.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy