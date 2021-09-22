Kirby Smart gives updates on pair of playmakers set to return for Georgia

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs may be getting healthier. Yesterday, Kirby Smart provided a positive update on two of their injured play-makers — Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith.

Smart explained that both players were running — and they looked fast.

“They both were running and doing cardio yesterday. Did a good job. They ran today. They did not do their position work. Meaning they didn’t go and take reps,” said Smart. “I was just walking off the field, and they both ran really good today. They both hit really good speeds — I talked to both of them walking off the field, they both felt really good about where they were … really comfortable.”

Smart continued: “They’re not in cleats yet, cleats aren’t the best thing to run in for that foot injury. They’re in the rubber turf shoes, and they’re running really well. And they’ve built up their volumes. So we’ll increase that tomorrow, and see where they are. They’re in a much, much better place and I’m really please.

“I saw them running with black shirts today and I was like, “Who is that? That guy looks fast,” but it was those guys — Tykee and Darnell.”

After getting their boots off, it’s a great sign that Smart mentions both Washington and Smith are running so well. As Georgia needs a jolt to both their tight-end group and secondary, each player can provide the energy.

Now, the question becomes simple — how soon will we see Washington and Smith back in game-action?

Smart: ‘We haven’t ruled out this weekend’

Furthermore, Smart won’t rule out his two returning playmakers for this weekend’s matchup.

“We haven’t ruled out this weekend,” said Smart. “We thought all along this would be the target, this week or next. But can’t say for sure they’ll be cleared for this game.”

Washington is expected to have a bigger role this season on offense. Last year, the Bulldogs tight end had seven receptions for 166 yards on the season.

On the other hand, Smith spent that past two seasons at West Virginia. Each of the last two years, the defensive back had two interceptions. He was an incredible get in the transfer portal for Georgia, as he projects to be vital to their secondary.

In an update earlier in September, Smart mentioned that both Washington and Smith were out of their walking boots. Now, it looks like their progressing along nicely.

Whether or not Washington or Smith plays this weekend, the Bulldogs should be able to handle Vanderbilt on the road. However, it would be nice to get the duo back for the following week — Arkansas comes to Athens.