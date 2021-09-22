CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebbeus Overton, top EDGE rusher in 2023, visiting Oklahoma

By Keegan Pope about 6 hours
Oklahoma is hosting a number of top 2022 and 2023 prospects this weekend, and Lebbeus Overton, the country’s top-ranked EDGE rusher is expected to be among them, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Overton, a junior at Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton, checks in at No. 6 in the 2023 On100 rankings, and he holds more than two dozen offers, including the Sooners, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State. Joining him in Norman this weekend will be a pair of uncommitted elite defensive linemen from the 2022 class, top-ranked player Marvin Jones Jr. and four-star Chris McClellan.

For OU, the 2023 early signing period is more than a year away, but no school has put together a more impressive start to that class than the Sooners. Of their six commitments, four are in the 2023 On100 rankings. That includes No. 2 overall Malachi Nelson, wide receiver Brandon Inniss (No. 31), wide receiver Makai Lemon (No. 79) and running back Treyaun Webb (No. 92). They’re also widely regarded as the favorite for wideout DeAndre Moore, the No. 50 overall prospect in 2023, who is expected to announce his commitment Friday.

Lebbeus Overton is Oklahoma’s biggest 2023 recruit

Where the Sooners have struggled to land elite talent that can compete with Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, etc. is on the defensive line. With the likes of Jones Jr., McClellan, four-star 2022 commit Derrick Moore, and Overton, Lincoln Riley and Co. are hoping to change that. And that’s especially important as the Sooners eventually jump from the Big 12 to the SEC, where elite line play is the name of the game.

As a sophomore last season, Overton totaled 70 tackles, 21.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. He played both defensive end and defensive tackle and also pitched in at tight end. He’s also a standout basketball player for Milton’s squad that made a run to the state championship game this past March.

On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power believes Overton has earned every bit of recruiting hype and then some.

“He’s physically developed with advanced strength and the ability to turn speed to power as a pass rusher,” Power said. “He plays with strong effort and was physically dominating linemen as a 10th grader. Overton was one of the more productive players regardless of class last fall, racking up over 38 tackles for loss. He has accumulated 46 sacks in his career with two years left to play. We’re talking about one of the best edge rushers and prospects in the country.”

#Marvin Jones#Edge Rusher#American Football#On100#Clemson#Ohio State#Ou#Sooners#Lincoln Riley And Co#Sec#State Championship#Whosnexths#Scouting Charles Power
