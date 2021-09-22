CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As COVID-19 surges, First Presidency asks for masks in temples, urges vaccination

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSister missionaries wear masks while crossing the street at a nearly empty Temple Square following the evening session of the 190th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2020. A First Presidency letter released Wednesday says masks will be required in temples. (Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Masks will be required in temples because of the resurgence of COVID-19, according to a letter released Wednesday morning by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

