Football

Lane Kiffin hilariously responds to Shane Beamer's viral moment

By Ashton Pollard about 7 hours
 5 days ago
Kent Gidley/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

A funny SEC coaching comment does not assume its rightful place in conference history without a little commentary from the SEC’s most vocal coach, Ole Miss‘ Lane Kiffin.

Following a 40-13 blowout loss at the hands of Georgia, first-year South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer offered an animated assessment of why the game was not remotely close.

“They’ve got like 100 five-star football players on their defense,” Beamer said. “They have a defensive lineman that weighs 340 pounds and runs better than everybody on this call.”

Kiffin was uncharacteristically quiet for a couple of days before chiming in on the topic on Wednesday morning.

Of course, it is well-known Nick Saban’s Alabama team is peppered with five-star recruits. Their 2021 recruiting class alone had seven of them.

Beamer avoids the Crimson Tide this year, but regardless, Kiffin strikes again another witty comment on the state of SEC football.

Ole Miss plays Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 2 in what is sure to be one of the most entertaining games of the year.

Kiffin’s Instagram has been a hot topic this week

Kiffin is new to Instagram, and the first account he followed was both incredibly strategic and hilarious (This is Lane Kiffin we are talking about, after all.): five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning, much to the frustration of his starting quarterback Matt Corral.

Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning and grandson of Archie Manning is On3’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023. The five-star quarterback from Isidore Newman High School visited Georgia last weekend and holds offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas, among others.

While Peyton went to Tennessee, Eli and Archie went to Ole Miss, perhaps making Oxford a more appealing destination if Arch decides to follow in the footsteps of his family. Eli’s uniform No. 10 and Archie’s No. 18 are both retired by the Ole Miss Rebels, as Eli was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2003, and Archie was the SEC Player of the Year in 1969.

In a since-deleted tweet, Kiffin shared a screenshot of a Twitter direct message from Corral that said, “Don’t even follow your own QB…outrageous,” with a heart and a laughing emoji. Kiffin posted the screenshot with the caption, “Now this is funny!! You jealous, @corral_matt??”

Although Kiffin deleted the tweet of Corral’s direct message, his quarterback’s plea must have worked, as Kiffin now follows his Heisman-contending quarterback.

On3’s Simon Gibbs contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

