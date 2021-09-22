CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland outscores Royals 4-1, Rained out Thursday.

By Greg Rahe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Indians scored 3 runs in the 1st inning and added a single run in the 2nd inning on the way to a 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night. Hunter Dozier hit a solo home run in the 7th inning for the Royals lone run of the game.

Oakland A’s outscore Kansas City Royals 7-2

Good start bad finish for the Kansas City Royals Thursday in a 7-2 loss to the Oakland A’s. The Royals scored 2 runs in the first inning on a Salvador Perez 2 run home run. His 45th home run of the season tieing Johnny Bench for the most home runs hit in a season by a catcher.
Carlos Santana sitting Thursday for Royals

Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics. What It Means:. Ryan O'Hearn is starting on first base over Santana and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project O'Hearn for 7.9 FanDuel points and...
Hanser Alberto on Royals' bench Thursday

Kansas City Royals infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics. Adalberto Mondesi is moving to the hot corner in place of Alberto. Salvador Perez is serving as the Royals' designated hitter while Sebastian Rivero starts at catcher and hits ninth.
Lynch's slow start too much for Royals to overcome in 4-1 loss to Cleveland

Kansas City Royals rookie pitcher Daniel Lynch gave up three first-inning runs, and his club never mounted the rally to overcome that deficit. The Royals fell, 4-1, to Cleveland in the third game of a four-game set at Progressive Field on Tuesday night in Cleveland. Lynch pitched six innings and allowed four runs, but those three early ones proved critical.
Indians ride early barrage to 4-1 win over Royals

Daniel Lynch takes the loss. This is going to be one of the shortest recaps of the season, and it’s because there just isn’t very much to report. The Indians beat the Royals, 4-1, on Tuesday night in a game that was over around the time games typically start here. Daniel Lynch was done in by a three-run first, when he opened his outing with two walks and a single. He got a strikeout, but Yu Chang hit a bases-clearing triple to left field, and it came with plenty of controversy. Andrew Benintendi originally moved back, slipped a bit, ran forward to try to catch a line drive that he should have handled, slipped again, and missed it. It rolled to the wall. He should have caught the ball, but Lynch put himself in a bad spot with the baserunners that proceeded the triple. Cleveland got another run in the second on a solo home run by Ernie Clement. Lynch tossed four shutout innings to close out his night, but the damage was done. Lynch: six innings, four hits, four runs, three walks, five strikeouts.
Singer leads the way as Kansas City Royals break out of their funk against Cleveland

The Kansas City Royals broke the spell the Cleveland Indians placed on them back in April, and the face of the franchise threw in a dash of baseball history for good measure. Salvador Perez’s history-making 46th home run of the season just added the icing on the cake as the Royals snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Indians with a 7-2 win Monday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Royals-Indians series finale postponed by rain

Wednesday night's scheduled series finale in Cleveland between the Indians and Kansas City Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up next Monday in Cleveland at 1:10 p.m. ET, a previously scheduled day off for both teams. The two teams are scheduled to play three games in Kansas City, beginning Tuesday.
Royals sweep Cleveland, Salvy hits 46th home run

The Kansas City Royals had the broom out Monday sweeping a doubleheader from Cleveland. The Royals won the 1st game 7-2. Salvador Perez hit a 2 run home run in the 5th inning, his 46th of the season. He is now tied for the season lead for most home runs and breaks Johnny Benchs record for most home runs hit in a single season by a catcher.
Pirates-Reds, Indians-Royals rained out

CINCINNATI (AP) — The finale of Pittsburgh’s three-game series at Cincinnati was postponed Wednesday by rain about 10 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The game was rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m. The teams split the first two games of the series. The Reds have lost eight straight series...
Miguel Cabrera's 4 RBIs lead Detroit Tigers to 5-1 win over Kansas City Royals

Detroit Tigers rookie Tarik Skubal only expected to pitch three innings. The 24-year-old is ending the season on a strict innings restriction (as is fellow rookie Casey Mize). Both starting pitchers should finish just below 150 innings in their second MLB seasons, preparing them for an increase in 2022. On...
Cabrera drives in 4 runs as Tigers top Royals 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers downed the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday night. Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI double for the Tigers, who have won five of six. Jonathan Schoop had two...
Detroit outscores Royals 5-1

The Detroit Tigers outscored the Kansas City Royals 5-1 Saturday. The Royals and Tigers wrap up their season series Sunday afternoon. Kris Bubic will be the starting pitcher for the Royals. The first pitch is set for 11:10 am. We will join the game in progress following the First United Methodist Church service.
Rafael Devers physically restrained after argument with home plate umpire (Video)

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers looked like he wanted to get in the face of home plate umpire Chris Guccione. Devers had to be restrained by third-base coach Carlos Febles, as it looked like the Red Sox third baseman was about to go give Guccione a piece of his mind and then some. Febles even made contact with Devers’ face, though it’s unknown if that was intentional at this juncture.
Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
