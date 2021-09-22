CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame Junior Safety: NIL U Player of the Week

By Caroline Bynum
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Leading his team to a big time win this past Saturday over Purdue, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has been named the NIL U Player of the Week. With 10 total tackles last week, 7 of those being solo, 2 pass break up’s, and an interception to keep the Boilermakers from coming within one score, the junior from Atlanta, GA continued to prove his case as one of the nation’s top defenders. Hamilton, which was a preseason first team All-American selection, is only adding to his draft stock as a potential top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The new ability for student-athletes to gain off of their name, image, and likeness was something Hamilton and his family saw as a massive opportunity. Starting on July 1st, him and his family launched his official logo and a custom email to handle all inquiries in regards to working with the Notre Dame defensive star. Since then, Hamilton has accumulated deals such as a podcast he co-host’s through Colin Cowherd’s podcast network titled “Inside The Garage.” He is active on Cameo, charging to make personalized videos for those who request them and is the leader of Rhoback U, the NIL program for the well-known activewear apparel company. Hamilton also has found an opportunity to share his football skills and knowledge through his personal training camps he has put on with kids paying to attend.

There is no question that Kyler Hamilton will be successful in whatever journey life takes him, but he sure looks to be on a path to have a very successful career in the NFL.

