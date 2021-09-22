Envision announces merger with Flowers Foods Employees Credit League
TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Envision Credit Union, a financial institution serving North Florida and South Georgia, announced that members of Flowers Foods Employees Credit League (FFECL), headquartered in Thomasville, voted to merge with Envision effective October 1, 2021. When completed, the merger will expand Envision’s national footprint and provide FFECL’s more than 5,000 members with access to increased convenience, competitive pricing, and new services, including debit and credit cards and online and mobile banking.www.timesenterprise.com
