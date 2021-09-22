Halloween Kills trailer teases Michael Myers will FINALLY be unmasked

Horror fans get ready as it looks like Michael Myers is about to be unmasked.

The masked serial killer has been terrorising moviegoers since the 1970s, but nobody has ever seen his real face.

That all looks set to change however, as a new trailer for Halloween Kills has teased that he will be finally unmasked.

The twelfth instalment of the slasher flicks will see Jamie Lee Curtis, 62, reprise her role as the iconic Laurie Strode.