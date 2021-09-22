CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X’s ‘Jolene’ Cover Stays Faithful to the Original [Watch]

By Angela Stefano
 5 days ago
Lil Nas X's cover of Dolly Parton's classic song "Jolene" stays faithful to the original. There's little of the musical grandeur that the younger artist has become known for, but he doesn't need it to deliver this performance successfully. "This song is kind of, like, beautifully sad, you know?" Lil...

