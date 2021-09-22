Man firing gun out of hotel window tells police he was shooting at aliens in car park

A man who fired multiple gunshots out of a Kentucky hotel window told police he was shooting at aliens in the parking lot.

Samuel Riddell, 55, gave the bizarre explanation after the incident which sparked a mass evacuation of the building.

A woman with Riddell locked herself in the hotel room bathroom as the shots rang out and didn’t come out until police arrived.

Nobody was injured but bullets went into another occupied hotel room and hit several cars.

Riddell, who was known to police, was in possession of two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle and was charged with multiple offences.