CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man firing gun out of hotel window tells police he was shooting at aliens in car park

By Jed Leather
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11g6wV_0c4Tzuos00

A man who fired multiple gunshots out of a Kentucky hotel window told police he was shooting at aliens in the parking lot.

Samuel Riddell, 55, gave the bizarre explanation after the incident which sparked a mass evacuation of the building.

A woman with Riddell locked herself in the hotel room bathroom as the shots rang out and didn’t come out until police arrived.

Nobody was injured but bullets went into another occupied hotel room and hit several cars.

Riddell, who was known to police, was in possession of two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle and was charged with multiple offences.

Comments / 3

Related
KATU.com

Six parked cars damaged in Southeast Portland shooting, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police said several cars were damaged by gunfire after a shooting in Southeast Portland late Friday night. The shooting was reported just before midnight. Police said 911 callers reported hearing "gunfire, someone screaming and vehicles speeding away." However, officers did not find any victims at the scene on SE 37th Avenue, south of SE Belmont Street.
PORTLAND, OR
KMPH.com

Shooting breaks out in liquor store parking lot in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A shooting broke out in a liquor store parking lot near First and Herndon in Fresno, according to police. - 19-year-old accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend. Officers say they received calls regarding two vehicles that were shooting at each other inside the parking lot near...
FRESNO, CA
star967.net

Joliet Man Accused of Firing Gun at Police

A 22-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Wednesday night after allegedly shooting at a Joliet Police Officer. It was at 10:53pm, an officer was patrolling the area of First Avenue and Mississippi Avenue when they noticed an individual run from a vehicle in an alley between Mississippi Ave. and Iowa St. Police have told WJOL that after the officers observed this individual in the alley, the officer noticed multiple gunshots being fired at him while he was still in his squad car. Officers caught up to a fleeing individual who matched the suspect description given over the radio in the 100 block of Iowa Street. The suspect was identified as Kehwon Watts of Joliet. He was taken into custody without incident. A K-9 search led to the recovery of a .45 caliber handgun in the 100 block of Mississippi. A residence in the 0-50 block of Mississippi Avenue was struck by gunfire. No one was injured in the incident.
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
chatsports.com

Kentucky man thought he was shooting aliens outside hotel

Things got a little weird in Richmond, Kentucky Saturday night. Police arrested 55-year-old Samuel Riddell for firing shots out of his hotel window while a woman was inside with him. Riddell, a native of Waco, Ky., told police he saw aliens in the parking lot and was shooting at them.
KENTUCKY STATE
Detroit News

Man accused in shooting at Warren police station parking lot charged

A 23-year-old man accused of shooting another man in the face Saturday in a Warren police station parking lot has been charged, officials said Monday. Warren Ndjipa was arraigned Monday in 37th District Court with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. If convicted he faces up to life in prison for each of the assault with intent to murder charges.
WARREN, MI
CBS Chicago

Man Fires Shots At Officers In Rogers Park, Police Say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was arrested Tuesday night after police said he fired shots at officers in Rogers Park. At 9:27 p.m., officers from the Rogers Park (24th) District were in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace in the North of Howard section of the community when a man fired shots in their direction, police said. The man was taken into custody, and the officers did not return fire, police said. There were no injuries, and a gun was recovered, police said. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Cars#Aliens
thegazette.com

Man arrested following shooting at Redmond Park, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police arrested a 23-year-old man who they say shot at another man Monday afternoon at a park in southeast Cedar Rapids. Officers were called just before 2 p.m. to Redmond Park, 1545 Third Avenue SE, for reports of gunfire, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department. When officers arrived, a 53-year-old man, who was not injured, told officers he was shot at by another man who fled the area.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
94.3 Lite FM

Bizarre Reason Why This Man Said He Fired Shots Outside Hotel Window

A man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly fired gunshots outside his hotel window. But it's the utterly strange and confusing reason he gave authorities why he fired that's really made this a story. The 55-year-old is facing a whole slew of charges at this time, but the man seems convinced he saw something out there that made him reach for his gun. You guess you could say, he wants to believe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAND TV

Police: Backseat car passengers fired shots in deadly Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a deadly drive-by shooting in Decatur happened when backseat passengers in the suspect vehicle fired gunshots. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning, when two people were found after 3 a.m. with gunshot wounds to their heads inside of a Hyundai Sonata in the 1300 block of E. Walnut St. Demeshionna S. Miller-Fonville, 17, was airlifted from the scene to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield and died form her injuries. Authorities said the 17-year-old male had life-threatening injuries and they did not believe he would survive, but the family told WAND News he is doing better.
DECATUR, IL
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man, Seize Gun After SODO RV Fire

Detectives are investigating after a RV in SODO was set on fire on Friday afternoon, and a man was arrested nearby for illegal possession of a firearm. Just before 2:30 p.m., a caller reported three men were slashing the tires of an RV in the 200 block of South Hinds Street. The caller said they […]
KING COUNTY, WA
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Pembroke Pines Parking Lot: Police

One man was rushed to an area hospital early Friday morning after he was shot in the parking lot of a Pembroke Pines shopping center. Pembroke Pines Police say officers arrived at the scene located in the southwest corner of Pines Boulevard and University Drive just after 3 a.m. after one officer heard what they believed to be gunshots.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
femalefirst.co.uk

Man claims he was aiming at aliens after firing gunshots

Samuel Riddell claims that he was aiming at aliens after he was arrested for firing gunshots out of a Kentucky hotel room at the weekend. A man who fired gunshots out of his hotel room window claims that he was aiming at aliens. Samuel Riddell was arrested after he opened...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Police: Man Seriously Injured After Shooting At Park In Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood. It happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at a park near the 1700 block of Saint Paul Street. Police say the 55-year-old victim was shot in the chest. He’s now in critical condition. There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KOLD-TV

Glendale police shoot man they say was reaching for gun

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after police shot him in Glendale late Tuesday night, Sept. 21. Sgt. Randy Stewart of the Glendale Police Department says officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of 72nd...
GLENDALE, AZ
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy