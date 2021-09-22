The 3rd LH Garden Show International Signature Garden Competition
Korea Land and Housing Corporation will hold “The 3rd LH Garden Show” to provide superior green premium to residents of Incheon Geomdan District by constructing elegant Show Garden and activate communities in the resident-friendly public garden. Accordingly, “International Signature Garden Competition” will be held to invite talented garden designers to construct Signature Garden located in the entrance space of Incheon Geomdan District Neighborhood Park 2, where The 3rd LH Garden Show will be held. We look forward to seeing many garden designers to participate in this event.www.archdaily.com
