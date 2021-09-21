CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cider-Braised Chicken With Apples, Onions & Thyme

By Melina Hammer
Food52
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at Catbird Cottage, this dish is in regular rotation for top-notch comfort food: cider-braised chicken, apples, and onions, all in a savory-sweet, thyme-infused sauce. This recipe brings fall’s greats together—picking apples and roasting dinner—creating a meal so good, you likely won’t have leftovers. The secret lies in deeply browning the elements in a skillet (I love cast-iron), then creating a lush sauce with your favorite hard cider and good stock. Finished in the oven, the bubbling braise fills the house with an incredible aroma and produces onions and apples that are melting-soft. Definitely serve with crusty bread or mashed potatoes to soak up the savory sauce.

