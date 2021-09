Think used cars are expensive? Take a look at totaled cars. Copart Inc. is a $34 billion company that specializes in auctioning off wrecked cars that insurers deem too damaged to justify the cost of repairs. The insurance companies and other sellers — which include banks, charities and, increasingly, used-car dealers — get what’s recovered in the auction, but they also pay a fee to Copart that in many cases increases proportionally with the value of a vehicle. Late Wednesday, Copart reported record revenue and earnings that handily beat analysts’ estimates, thanks in no small part to what the company said were the highest-ever selling prices for the vehicles auctioned on its platforms.

