Even though it wasn’t always the prettiest, and there’s a lot for this team to figure out before they make the trip to Los Angeles next week, the Utes got it done when it mattered most against Washington State to win their conference opener. While ball protection was an obvious and glaring issue, the defense was absolutely magnificent and the Utes demonstrated an impressive amount of depth which they may have to rely on moving forward.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO