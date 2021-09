Volvo Cars is making a commitment to animal welfare as part of its journey to become a more sustainable car company, starting with its new C40 Recharge, an electric crossover coupe SUV that is fully leather-free. By 2030, Volvo aims to only sell electric cars made with leather-free interiors as part of its goal to become a circular business by 2040. While Volvo previously announced plans to remove leather from its interiors, the car maker is taking its commitment a step further by actively looking to eliminate byproducts sourced from the cattle industry—which it acknowledges contributes to the majority of the 14 percent of greenhouse gas emissions created by the animal agriculture industry.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO