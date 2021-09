Some home sellers are getting greedy in the scorching housing market, and it’s backfiring on them. Many are setting their prices too high, trying to squeeze out every dollar from buyers who are willing to pay well over the asking price, often with cash. A growing percentage of sellers quickly learn that they’ll have to get real. Some 9.4% of homes on the market in August had reduced prices, up ...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO