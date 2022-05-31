Most Forgiving Putters {YEAR}

Most Forgiving Putters

We hear a lot about forgiving drivers, woods and irons but less so with the flat-stick. This shouldn't be the case though because many brands construct extremely forgiving putters that will help your game.

But what brands make the most forgiving putters? Well, the best putters for forgiveness are usually mallets designs. This is because they tend to be larger and there is more weight to them in the club-face, which can also be redistributed to other parts of the head which can help stabilize your stroke. The weight of the putter, in the perimeter of the club-head, offers better balance than what can be offered from a blade putter.

The best mallet putters also tend to have a larger sweet spot which can be beneficial if you are a player who struggles to consistently strike your putts out of the middle of the face. The weight in the club-head also helps here, because it diminishes the twisting of the putter throughout the stroke too.

Bearing all of this in mind, here are some of the most forgiving putters which feature in all shapes and sizes and are designed to get the ball rolling straight and true. Alternatively, if you are new to the game, you should also check out our guides on the best putters for beginners , or the best putters for high handicappers too.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Confident shape

Confidence inspiring shape Good alignment line options Great grip Prefer darker head across all models

A very stable and high MOI putter with a good choice of hosels, the Odyssey is a must consider if you're a high handicapper who is looking to shave some shots off your round. The putter simply looks and feels the part. Its brushed-steel finish, sleek design and handy alignment tool all combine to make this club visually a very good-looking piece of kit.

In terms of its performance, the putter boasts a traditional, White Hot face insert that provides an excellent feel and seems to suit mallet putters very well. Meanwhile, the clubhead features several heavyweight steel weights in each of its back corners, which aim to keep the center of gravity on the club forward, which helps to produce a smooth ball roll off the face of the club.

The club's shaft joins a graphite top section with a steel tip to improve stroke consistency, accuracy and stability. That also means it is a lot lighter than a steel shaft and combines well with the Eleven clubhead to produce a fluid putting stroke. As one of the best Odyssey putters on the market, it is both a very forgiving and stylish club that high-handicappers can benefit from.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Highest MOI from Titleist

High MOI design feels light to use Better alignment design All metal face design No choice of hosel options

The flagship model of their 2022 range of putters, the Scotty Cameron Phantom X 12 putter is one of the highest MOI clubs on this list. While this is one of the best Scotty Cameron putters in recent memory, if you're keen to check out some of the other putters the brand has on sale, take a look at our guide on the best Scotty Cameron putters on the market. As you can see from the image above, the putter has a star-shaped design that features a black aluminum face that is supported by heavier stainless steel sections on either side. This distributes the weight of the club out to its extremities, moving the center of gravity away from its center, providing superb forgiveness and a superb feeling on impact.

That combination of brushed steel and black metal also gives the club a very crisp and stylish finish. The putter also has a very clear alignment tool stretching right the way down its back and that can be used in conjunction with its T-shaped aluminum body to help strike more square through the ball. Overall this is one of the best-looking mallet putters on the market that provides exceptional forgiveness and a brilliant feel of the clubface.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Sweet face offers superb forgiveness

Sweet Face grooves for consistent ball speeds Large clear alignment lines Forgiving head Sound a little on hollow side

An update on the Evnroll ER11v model, the ER11vx putter is designed to increase the MOI of the ER11v, to provide greater stability, and make it more forgiving on off-centered hits. We found this club had one of the best faces on the market, with its 2º of loft providing a solid feel through impact and a smooth roll. It also features an Evnroll Sweet Face design, which uses variable width and depth of grooves on its clubface, to reduce the dispersion in distance and accuracy that can occur if you don't strike the ball on the sweet spot of the club.

You'll also notice the putter has a hollow circle on its bottom that not only helps to move the weight of the club head to its extremities but is a way to pick up the ball without bending down. For that reason, it would be a great putter for senior golfers or anyone struggling with a sore back to help reduce the amount you're bending over on the course. Overall, it is certainly one of the most forgiving putters on the market and is a great tool for golfers looking to improve their consistency and accuracy around the greens.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Milled Sweet Face grooves delver good roll Excellent feel from large face Performs better than it looks Visually complicated

The Evnroll Zero Putter has a lot going on, both visually and technically. The putter itself has a very quirky design that moves its weight out to its extremities to help improve its stability and reduce any head twist on any off-center hits. The club features four stainless steel weights in each corner of its sole, and also has a hole in its center, which increases the MOI of the club.

The club also features Evnroll's Sweet face design that features variable grooves that create a much more consistent roll, ensuring there is no loss of energy on off-center hits. On impact, the putter feels great and produces a smooth roll on the ball. Interestingly the hosel of the putter is placed towards the rear of the club. This is what Evnroll call their FaceForward balancing, which aims to keep your putting path more consistent. This is a great club for those who need assistance with putter alignment, with the club featuring an excellent alignment tool on its back, which can help improve your focus on the golf ball and hit more accurate putting strokes.

(Image credit: MHopley)

High level of customization Long alignment line Provides Excellent stability Styling might not be for everyone

There's no doubt that the PXG Battle Ready Blackjack Putter will split opinions on its loud style, but looks aside, this is a very good putter that will help you save shots on the greens. It comes with a host of customization options that help to really dial in your stroke. There are four sole weights on the club's back that can be adjusted to fine-tune the head. They draw the putter's weight to the back to increase forgiveness of the roll of the club. That means you can hit some very sweet putts with this club.

The variable-sized diamond pattern of the grooves on the face aims to create more speed consistency across a wider area. This works by providing more points of contact away from the center than in the middle, which in turn ensures that the initial velocity of the ball is more consistent. The feel from the face is very good and if you like the sound of golf ball on metal then you won’t be disappointed.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Generous head size Good alignment lines Forgiving on off-centre hits Feels lighter than other GT models

This club is one of the best TaylorMade putters on the market and is designed to help you hit clean shots through its 'Stability Roll Bar' which is situated around the rear of its head. This moves the center of gravity back, creating a more forgiving club that doesn't twist if you strike the ball off-center. With the weight being around the back there is not as much stability support through the stroke as the other mallet in the range, the TaylorMade Spider GT Notchback putter . But this club is a very forgiving offering that also features some very clear alignment lines on the back of its head.

While it features the same Pure Roll face insert as the Spider X putter, you'll notice this ball does feel slightly firmer and sounds a pitch higher on impact. Interestingly though, the head is the same weight as the other Spider GT putters but does play a little lighter and that could be more beneficial for those who need more forgiveness or prefer a simple clean mallet putter.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Very stable putter for a blade Good feel from White Hot insert Sleek looks Sound was little hollow

The Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K #2 Putter combines three different materials in a blade shape putter head with the purpose of increasing stability in your stroke. The putter features a steel face that is backed by two layers of aluminum and tungsten which increase the club's MOI and provide a very sleek finish. For a blade, we found this club to be very stable and while it is a standard size, the clubhead felt large which helped to increase our confidence over the ball.

The face also features the classic Odyssey White Hot insert which gives great sound but may in this putter feel a little hollow. It is very light and feels great with slightly firmer golf balls. While it might be quite pricey, this club has a lot of technology in it making it one of the best and most forgiving blade putters on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

Easy to line-up putts White Hot face insert is great for smooth putting strokes Mallet design makes it very forgiving Triple track option only useful with Callaway balls Some may find alignment tool difficult to use

Odyssey’s 2-Ball Ten has added some incredibly useful alignment tools to a putter that is surprisingly lightweight, easy to roll and forgiving across the face. The new 2-Ball Ten comes with Odyssey’s famous 2-Ball alignment and it really helped us to make sure sure the ball was lined up correctly and the face came in square at impact. It is a very useful tool for those who tend to push or pull lots of putts.

Being a mallet, the club is a very forgiving putter and mishits aren’t too punishing, making it ideal for the golfer who struggles with consistent strikes. The feel off the face is nice and soft too and that feel is mirrored in the sound it makes. The 2-Ball Ten is also available with Odyssey’s Triple-Track alignment and this works very well with Callaway’s Triple Track balls if you're looking for even more help with alignment. If you're interested in finding out more about what putters Odyssey have on sale, take a look at our guide on the best Odyssey putters on the market.

(Image credit: Future)

Descending loft technology in the face provides greater ball roll Very high MOI putter 3D printed clubface provides excellent connection Design may not suit everyone

Continuing the mallet theme to this guide, another model to mention is the Agera from Cobra. As you can see above, it has a large footprint which is a key part of the design because it has been created to offer the highest MOI possible. It does this in part because of the 3D-printed inset and tungsten weights.

It is unquestionably one of the most forgiving putters on the market and this is further aided by SIK Face Technology which uses descending loft technology to produce consistent stroke through the ball. And we’ve found that technology to be a genuine asset in our testing. It certainly looks very futuristic with all the different components adding something unique to the design. We think it could take a bit of time to get used to but there are very few putters out there that help players as much as this model does.

Ping 2021 Fetch Putter

Soft face Great for putting on fast greens Provides great control on golf ball Not Adjustable like the previous Ping Sigma models

Ping’s new 2021 range comprises 12 models across blades, mid-mallets and mallets that also benefit from new levels of forgiveness thanks to use of at least three materials in each head. To balance feel, roll and ball speed, Ping has introduced a new dual-durometer Pebax face insert. The front layer is softer for precision on shorter putts while the back layer is firmer to provide good speed and distance control.

We like the sleek black aesthetic of the whole 2021 range and the shocks of red give it enough color to pop on the greens. The Fetch model also has a cool feature on the bottom that allows you to pick up the ball without bending down to get it, hence the name Fetch! Ping are one of the best putter manufacturers in the market and to find out more about the type of clubs they produce, take a look at our guide on the best Ping putters that are currently on the market.

(Image credit: Taylormade)

Very forgiving blade putter Designed to produce excellent ball roll Provides great stability A fairly pricey putter

Dustin Johnson is renowned for mixing things up at the putter end of the bag and he first tried the Truss mallet before putting the TB1 into play and winning at the Travelers in early 2021. He has grown up using a blade but enjoys the benefits of a mallet so this was ideal and it offered him more stability. Even the Tour pros need some of the most forgiving putters possible!

This is one of two blade-shaped putters on this list of forgiving putters and that is thanks to the mallet-like stability this putter has. To enhance the quality of the roll all the Truss putters have the same Surlyn insert found in the Spider putters while the grooves are designed to get the ball rolling rather than skidding. According to TaylorMade’s data this Truss TB1 blade deflects 61.5% less than a standard heel-toe blade while the center-shafted TB2 is up at 80.3%. Both of which also feature in our best TaylorMade putters guide.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Counter-balance technology provides for smoother putting strokes Comes with an oversize grip Great value Design and size won't suit everyone

This putter is an addition to the excellent Wilson Staff Infinite range of putters and a very recognizable head shape that has become increasingly popular in mallet putters across the market, and one of the most forgiving putters too. As with all the Infinite range, the Buckingham features counterbalance technology which combines a heavier head and grip weights, moving the balance point closer to the hands for a smoother and more controlled putting stroke.

The Buckingham also comes with an oversize grip as standard which is great for golfers who use a claw grip, or golfers who find themselves gripping too hard on a thin grip and want a softer feel. At a very competitive retail price with a premium look and feel, the Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham is a great option at an excellent price.

Cool finish Weight customization tools Face-balanced and is great for those with an arc in their stroke Does not come with a top line alignment

Mizuno are back in the premium putter market with three M-Craft models. The 1 is a square back with a mid-slant neck to help players with exaggerated putting arcs. The 2 is a classic heel-toe with a plumber’s neck and is suited for a moderate putting arc. And this model, the M-Craft 3, is a face-balanced mid-mallet and is suitable for those with less arc in their stroke.

Forged from premium carbon steel before being CNC-milled, Mizuno have created quite an exquisite-looking putter, which has a unique blue finish that stands out on the putting green. The clubs are also adjustable with sole weights for added customization and that can further help you adjust the club so that it can suit your putting stroke. While the blue finish may not be to everyone's tastes, the club also comes in black and white and is certainly one you should consider if you're looking to cut down on the amount of three-putts you're making on the greens.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Very stable Consistent roll of the clubface Fang-shape produces high MOI Excellent alignment tool Can sound a bit clunky off the face

The third member of the Spider putter family to make our list, the Spider SR is designed to be one of the most stable putters in the Spider range. SR stands for Stability Refined and the stability comes from the Tour-inspired winged shape which features two back weights for the highest MOI performance, making it one of, if not the, most forgiving putter in the Spider range.

The Spider SR has the same TPU Pure Roll face insert that is used in the Spider EX, making for a soft feel with consistent roll allowing golfers to maximize their pace control on the greens. The biggest difference between the Spider SR and the rest of the Spider range is of course the looks and the SR’s arrow alignment tool is very helpful at keeping the blade square through impact. If you’re after a forgiving mallet and like the shape of the Spider SR it's an ideal putter.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Very sleek design Stability is great Very forgiving One of the more pricey putters

When this was launched it was said to be the world’s first ‘Perfect balance/Torque free’ mallet putter. This was done by placing the centre of gravity exactly in the centre of the face and in line with the axis of the shaft which is said to create a perfectly balanced putter.

Justin Rose said of the putter: “I’d been wanting to use Axis 1 for a couple of years but hadn’t been able to. That was a big part of my decision and why I changed equipment (from TaylorMade to Honma).” The putter remains in the bag, unlike Rose’s association with Honma.

Premium looks Suits a variety of strokes Great for high handicap golfers Can produce some sun glare

Off the face, TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast Bandon 3 feels solid and offers up a surprisingly firm and loud sound at impact given the deep grooves on the face insert. This remained consistent across its length, though, and the speed was enough to impart a short, controlled stroke and still get the ball to the hole.

The Bandon 3 has more of a toe hang so is ideal for players who want to have the forgiveness of a mallet and are perhaps moving from a blade. For those who prefer a face-balanced putter, the Bandon 1 will be the perfect match.

How we test putters

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team. The putter section is headed up by Martin Hopley , one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years of experience. Other members of the Golf Monthly team contribute to the putter tests as well, and all writers are able to efficiently test the vast majority of the biggest product releases and convey the pros and cons eloquently.

Getting into specifics, we test the putters outdoors on real greens with premium golf balls to get a thorough understanding of design features, feel, sound and looks. Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is. To learn more about our methodology, see how Golf Monthly tests products in our guide.

What to consider when buying a new putter?

The putter is probably the most important club in the bag because it can save so many shots off your scorecard. Therefore there are several factors you need to consider before purchasing a new putter, which we will go into below.

1. Head Design

Putters come in lots of different head designs whether that be blade, mallet, or mid-mallet and all have their positives and negatives. For high handicap golfers, we recommend using a mallet putter because they tend to be much larger which helps to improve the forgiveness of the club. That is done through redistribution of the club's weight to the extremities of the clubhead, which stabilizes the club and increases the MOI of the club.

MOI stands for moment of inertia and the higher the MOI, the less your club head will turn through impact, creating a more smooth and even stroke. For that reason, mallet putters typically offer better balance compared to blade putters and are therefore more suitable for less experienced players or those looking for more forgiveness in their club. Additionally, because of this size, mallet putters tend to offer larger sweet spots which are beneficial for players who may struggle to consistently strike the ball.

2. Feel

This is a very important factor to consider because when putting, feel is everything. Some putters offer a firmer feel off the face whilst others are soft, some are heavier than others too so you need to find a model that fits well in your hands. The putter grip plays a huge part in the confidence you feel with a putter. Get a putter with a grip that feels right and sits comfortably in your hands while allowing you to return the putter back to the ball squarely and consistently. You may also want to think about the shaft too and how much vibration you get from the shaft whether you like the feel of the ball reverberating along the shaft, or prefer that to be nerfed.

3. Looks

You have to like what you are putting with because this will give you confidence when you're standing over the ball. In terms of mallets, there are loads of classic and futuristic designs above so it is purely a case of finding a model you like the look of.

4. Alignment tools

It's also worth thinking about the alignment tools the putter can offer you. While some golfers may not prefer to have any aiming guides on the back of their putters, most players can seriously benefit from having an aiming line on the back of their putter which can also help to improve your focus on the ball and help you strike through the shot more square.

5. Price

Our final tip is to think about price because while there are some premium designs out there, there are also some models which offer excellent value, as the selections above show. Sometimes less experienced players should steer clear of the more expensive offerings currently on the market which may actually not be very forgiving and may not be suitable for your swing style.

But if you're still stuck on what putter to choose, why not take a look at what some different brands have to offer and check out our best Ping putters buying guide or our best Scotty Cameron putters guide for more information on the types of clubs different manufacturers can offer high handicap golfers.

FAQs

What does a forgiving putter mean?

A forgiving putter will allow you to hit a good shot despite not striking the ball on the sweet spot of the club. They also typically provide greater assistance to golfers looking to hit straighter more fluid shots with their putter.

Is a mallet or a blade more forgiving?

Generally, mallet putters are more forgiving than blade putters. Mallets are considered to be more stable and offer greater MOI than blade putters do. They are particularly good for those who struggle to hit the ball consistently as their weight displacement helps players strike straighter and more cleanly through the golf ball.

What is a mallet putter?

Mallet putters can be distinguished from other kinds of putters like a blade putter or a high MOI, due to their larger, much heavier heads. These kinds of putters usually feature a club head that can come in a variety of shapes, including a semi-circle or a square, and typically provide golfers with greater forgiveness when putting.