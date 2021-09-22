Massachusetts State Police arrest man on gun, crack and heroin trafficking charges after driving impaired

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, September 20, Trooper Tyler Hopkins, assigned to the State Police-Middleborough Barracks, was patrolling Route 24 Southbound in Brockton when he observed a grey Toyota Camry sedan in front of him nearly strike a construction detail setup, swerving to avoid the cones just prior to travelling into them. The vehicle was then unable to maintain its travel in the righthand lane and veered repeatedly into the breakdown lane.