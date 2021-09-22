McLaren veteran Martin Whitmarsh returns to F1 as head of Aston Martin team
Aston Martin on Tuesday named Martin Whitmarsh as CEO of Aston Martin Performance Technologies. The new division covers Aston Martin's Formula One efforts, including both the operation of the race team as well as marketing of new services using lessons learned from competing in motorsport's top echelon. Examples include services related to engineering, innovation, testing and specialized manufacturing.www.motorauthority.com
Comments / 0