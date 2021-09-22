Ashley Bohling

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Favorite memory competing in sports: While playing doubles, on the final point of a tough three-set match, I aced my opponent on my serve. Most embarrassing/funniest thing that has happened while competing in sports: During practice a few years ago, my coach was trying to teach me how to have a better grip on my racket for my serve. On one of my first attempts, my grip slipped and my racket slammed into the ground. It shattered the top of it and, to this day, it is my one and only McEnroe moment. It happened in front of everyone in my class, the sound captured the attention of the classes happening on the two courts next to me and the parents on the sidelines.

