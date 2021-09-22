Taliban, Islamic State arm themselves with weapons US left behind
The weapons and military equipment left behind by the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, including through the collapse of the Afghan army, are now largely in the hands of the Taliban - and likely other militant groups as well. Though many politicians' and observers' reactions have been sensationalized, it does highlight significant problems arising from U.S. arms transfers during the two-decade-long War on Terror.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
