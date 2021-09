In a report released on Thursday, the San Angelo metro area is seeing the fastest growing rate of new coronavirus cases in the state of Texas. In the San Angelo metropolitan area, there were an average of 155.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending August 30 — the fastest case growth of any city in Texas. The metro area’s most recent case growth rate is an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 78.0 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

TEXAS STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO