HVCA members ‘Reconnect’ with the public in member show

By Anne Seebaldt
Macomb Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuron Valley Council for the Arts’ members, like everyone else, have felt that need for interaction with others. That opportunity is coming with “Reconnect,” a members-only exhibit and sale featuring their artwork, which opens at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in HVCA’s gallery space, 205 W. Livingston Road in Highland. Pianist Jenny Ginther will play a variety of musical genres from pop to gospel, classical and jazz.

