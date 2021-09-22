HVCA members ‘Reconnect’ with the public in member show
Huron Valley Council for the Arts’ members, like everyone else, have felt that need for interaction with others. That opportunity is coming with “Reconnect,” a members-only exhibit and sale featuring their artwork, which opens at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in HVCA’s gallery space, 205 W. Livingston Road in Highland. Pianist Jenny Ginther will play a variety of musical genres from pop to gospel, classical and jazz.www.macombdaily.com
