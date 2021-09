Last night (September 20), Bring Me The Horizon kicked off their long-awaited Post Human tour with You Me At Six and Nova Twins. And the band pulled out all the stops at Hull’s Bonus Arena, tearing through an absolutely mega 19-song setlist with plenty of live debuts: not only did they drop new single DiE4u for the first time, but also lots of material from last year’s excellent Post Human: Survival Horror, including Teardrops, Dear Diary, Parasite Eve, Kingslayer and, of course, 1×1 featuring Nova Twins joining them onstage.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO