'Foundation' based on Asimov's work thinks big — galaxy big

No matter how much the future changes us, at least we can say two things are certain: Preteens will always triple dog dare each other to lick the frozen metal pole (figuratively, anyway), and authoritarian governments will always scoff at scientists who tell them the world’s on fire. This is also figurative. The world of “Foundation,” Apple TV+’s new series adapting Isaac Asimov’s 1950s same-named science fiction series, is not on fire, which is the good news; it is on the verge of collapse, which is the bad news. The worst news is that the powers that be think their kingdom is too big to fail, either because of stubbornness, ignorance, or vanity, nobody ever learned a thing from Rome.

