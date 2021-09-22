CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Superbooth 2021 first look video: the 6m0d6 puts a souped-up TR-606 drum machine in your Eurorack setup

By MusicRadar
MusicRadar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 6m0d6 from LPZW.modules and Tubbutec takes all the best bits of the original Roland TR-606 drum machine and chucks in even more parameter control over the drum parts, with noise and ring-mod added. There also individual outputs for the drum parts as well as a mix and CV control...

www.musicradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Synthtopia

LPZW & Tubbutec Intro 6m0d6, A TR-606 Inspired Eurorack Module

LPZW and Tubbutec have introduced the 6m0d6, a new Eurorack percussion module that builds on the classic sound of the Roland TR-606. “The 6m0d6 is based on the famous TR-606 and indeed can sound like one, but it is so much more. With the turn of a knob you can...
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

Superbooth 2021: UDO’s Super 6 Desktop is a new compact synth that looks like it’s missing a keyboard

Superbooth 2021: UDO has taken the wraps off the Super 6 desktop, a new compact and keyboard-free version of its acclaimed keyboard synth. Given that this is billed as a “no-compromise” take on the Super 6, we’re guessing that functionality is pretty much the same, so you can expect a 12-voice polyphonic, binaural analogue-hybrid engine with FPGA digital oscillators and voltage-controlled analogue technology.
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

Clean and minimal desk setups to take your home office up a notch + maximize productivity!

The most important element of our home office is our desk, especially since work from home became the new normal, and we basically bid adieu to corporate offices. Finding the right desk is just half the battle. You may find the best desk ever, but if you don’t know how to set it up, in accordance with your needs, then you may just be losing the second half of the battle. Maintaining a clean and organized desk is extremely essential because I truly believe a clean desk equals a clean mind. A great day of work partially depends on the state of our desk. If you want to set up your desk in the most efficient manner possible so as to boost productivity and motivation, then you’re at the right place. Here are a few impressive desk setups for you to gain inspiration from, and finally declutter and set up your desk the way you really want to. Best of luck!
HOME & GARDEN
Synthtopia

VPME Intros QEX QD Quad Drum Voice Expander At Superbooth 2021

Ahead of Superbooth 2021, German Euro maker Vladimir Pantelic Musikelektronik (VPME) has introduced the QEX QD Quad Drum Voice Expander. QEX is an expansion module for their QD Quad Drum Voice. QEX adds 2 more audio outputs, 4 more CV ins and a variety of new features, in 4hp. Pricing...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurorack#Drum Machine#Roland Tr 606
MusicRadar.com

Superbooth 2021: the best synths, drum machines, modular gear and out-there oddities

Superbooth 2021 was always going to be a little bit different. To put it mildly, some things have happened in the world since we last decamped to Berlin’s FEZ centre in 2019, meaning a forced fallow year for Europe’s most influential synth conference. In fact, for us Superbooth 2021 marked not just a return to Berlin, but our first in-person event in nearly two years.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Upgrade your homeworking setup with this amazing office chair from mfavour

(Pocket-lint) - Absolutely countless people the world over have had their working lives turned upside down over the last couple of years. Working from home used to be a fairly niche way to run your professional life, but in a short space of time, it's almost become the default in many industries.
TECHNOLOGY
MusicRadar.com

Superbooth 2021 first look video: could Malevolent be the semi-modular analogue synth that turns you on to modular?

Superbooth 2021: Malevolent is the debut synth from UK brand PWM. It’s something of a collaborative project, having been created with input from Bristol’s Future Sound Systems and former ROLI and Focusrite employee Ben Supper. Malevolent is an analogue semi-modular monosynth (although it can be patched to work paraphonically). It...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Sonic State

Superbooth 21: LPZW Modules 6 Mod 6 - TR-606 Voices

Leipzig West (LPZW) have a new Drum voice module, the 6 Mod 6 - which is a classic set of 606 style drum voices. With a few mods to give a wider range of sounds - tunable Kick, Snare noise source tweaks, tunable toms with definable noise level and more.
ELECTRONICS
mmorpg.com

Govee x MMORPG 'Light Up Your Setup' Giveaway Announcement!

Govee and MMORPG have partnered to offer you the chance to upgrade your gaming setup with one of five Glide RGBIC Wall Light kits. The giveaway will run from today, 9/20/21 to 10/3/21. Here’s how to win. About the Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light. The Govee Glide Wall Lights are...
VIDEO GAMES
MusicRadar.com

Studio hacks: 6 pro synth programming techniques

Do you find yourself relying on stock patches and not using your synths to their full potential? Ditch those presets and program standout synth sounds for yourself!. Heavy modulation of oscillator pitch or filter cutoff can sound a little over-the-top if applied to the entire duration of a sound. Many synths allow a ‘fade in’ to be applied to modulation routings though.
COMPUTERS
MusicRadar.com

Synchro Arts’ VocAlign Project 5 promises to save you even more time when you’re lining up your doubled or harmonised vocals

Synchro Arts is continuing its mission to make it easier for you to tighten-up doubled and harmonised vocals in your DAW with the release of VocAlign Project 5, the company’s most affordable software. Powered by technology from the flagship Revoice Pro, this now includes SmartAlign, a new feature that automatically...
COMPUTERS
MusicRadar.com

6 extreme sound design ideas

Sometimes using the right things the wrong way can yield fascinating results. Try out some of the extreme techniques below to produce some experimental sounds that just might surprise you... 1. Stack your distortions. As highlighted earlier in this feature, distortion comes in a variety of styles that can have...
TECHNOLOGY
MusicRadar.com

Superbooth 2021 is go: the best new synths, Eurorack and other music tech gear

Superbooth 2021: Next year’s NAMM Show may have been postponed, but - somewhat remarkably - Superbooth 2021 is go, and it’s looking like quite the humdinger. Initially part of the Frankfurt Musikmesse, Superbooth went solo back in 2016, and has been a fixture in the music technology calendar ever since. This year, the great and the good of music technology are heading to Fez-Berlin, with Superbooth 2021 running from 15 to 18 September.
ELECTRONICS
Synthtopia

SoundForce Announces New Eurorack Modules at Superbooth 2021

At Superbooth 2021, SoundForce is announcing 2 new Eurorack Modules: a 2021 version of the DCO, with added built-in MIDI interface and new Juno-themed colors (shipping October 2021) and the uVCF 6, a compact Juno low-pass only version of my VCF/VCA 6 (shipping November 2021). The SoundForce DCO, above, is...
ELECTRONICS
Sonic State

Superbooth 21: Buchla 200 Series For Eurorack

Buchla and Tiptop Audio collaborate on new versions of classic modules 15/09/21. Buchla has announced a collaboration with Tiptop Audio on Eurorack versions of classic 200 series modules. A spokesperson told us, "The Buchla analog modular synthesizer has been around since the early 1970s yet very few people ever had a chance to play one or even to see one in person. Today we are excited and proud to inform you that Buchla and Tiptop Audio have joined forces to resume the production of these wonderful rare pieces of gear."
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy