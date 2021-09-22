CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The making -- and then breaking -- of South Africa's Robben Island Museum

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa's Robben Island Museum is an institution limping though a pandemic, and weighed down by its roller coaster history. In our book, Robben Island Rainbow Dreams, we map out the making and breaking of an institution, with hard lessons and truths about the early years. We hope our insights can be some use to the future of the museum. And more broadly to the country.

