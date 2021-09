EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — All fraternity events at Northwestern University have been suspended after numerous drugging allegations, and one fraternity at the center of the claims has now placed its Northwestern chapter under a cease-and-desist order. The cease and desist order was handed down Monday against the Northwestern chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity: Meanwhile, a student who claims to be a victim has come forward in a student newspaper op-ed claiming she was “belittled, disbelieved, and mistreated” once she went to the hospital. “The Fraternity Service Center of Sigma Alpha Epsilon has issued a cease-and-desist on its chapter at Northwestern University...

