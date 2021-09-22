CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Back in Top 10 in Composite NFL Power Rankings

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 5 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Pack is back.

At least in the Top 10 of our Composite NFL Power Rankings.

On the heels of their victory over the Detroit Lions on Monday night, the Green Bay Packers rank 10th in the Composite, which includes the power rankings of Packer Central, Sports Illustrated, The Associated Press, ESPN, NFL.com and CBS. The Packers cracked the top 10 in three of the six rankings; Packer Central has them at No. 11.

“Alright, so the Packers are still the Packers. Right?” wrote the team at SI.com, which had the Packers at No. 8. “At least they are capable of cruising against the Lions. Week 1 was a surprising egg, but it’s possible that bumping them from where most people had Green Bay in the preseason down to here is possibly an overreaction, given where this team may end by the end of the season. But there are enough other good teams in the league right now that I’d like to see this bumpy season smooth out a little more before I put them back in the top five.”

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are the unanimous No. 1, followed by the Los Angeles Rams. Those teams will meet on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

In the other big game in Week 3, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Packers on Sunday night. San Francisco is No. 4 in the Composite.

Here are the rankings.

Packer Central: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, L.A. Rams; 3, San Francisco; 4, Kansas City; 5, Las Vegas; 6, Baltimore; 7, Carolina; 8, Arizona; 9, Cleveland; 10, Buffalo. (Green Bay, 11th.)

Packers-49ers Injury Report: Ankle Sidelines Jenkins

Tight end Josiah Deguara was back after missing last week with a concussion.

15 hours ago

Garoppolo Might Seek Rodgers’ Advice on QB Future

Jimmy Garoppolo will be the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers but for how long with Trey Lance waiting in the wings?

20 hours ago

Rodgers Wasted No Time in Carving Up Lions

The RFID technology that makes the NFL's Next Gen Stats possible shows how Aaron Rodgers beat the Lions on Monday.

21 hours ago

Sports Illustrated: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, L.A. Rams; 3, Kansas City; 4, Buffalo; 5, Baltimore; 6, Cleveland; 7, San Francisco; 8, Green Bay; 9, Seattle; 10, Las Vegas.

Associated Press: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, L.A. Rams; 3, Kansas City; 4, Arizona; 5, Las Vegas; 6, Baltimore; 7, Buffalo; 8, San Francisco; 9, Cleveland; 10, Carolina. (Green Bay, 15th.)

NFL.com: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, Kansas City; 3, Baltimore; 4. L.A. Rams; 5, Buffalo; 6, Green Bay; 7, San Francisco; 8, Cleveland; 9, Seattle; 10, Arizona.

ESPN.com: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, L.A. Rams; 3, Kansas City; 4, San Francisco; 5, Buffalo; 6, Seattle; 7, Arizona; 8, Cleveland; 9, Baltimore; 10, Las Vegas. (Green Bay, 11th.)

CBS Sports: 1, Tampa Bay; 2, San Francisco; 3, L.A. Rams; 4, Arizona; 5, Kansas City; 6, Buffalo; 7, Green Bay; 8, Las Vegas; 9, Baltimore; 10, Cleveland.

Composite: 1, Tampa Bay (6); 2, L.A. Rams (15); 3, Kansas City (20); 4, San Francisco (31); 5, Buffalo (37); 6, Baltimore (38); 7, Arizona (44); 8, Las Vegas (49); 9, Cleveland (50); 10, Green Bay (58).

- - - - -

Last week’s Composite: 1. Tampa Bay (8); 2, Kansas City (12); 3, L.A. Rams (20); 4, Seattle (34); 5, San Francisco (37); 6, Buffalo (43); 7, New Orleans (46); 7, Pittsburgh (46); 9, Cleveland (48); 10, Baltimore (66); 11, Arizona (67); 12, Green Bay (68).

The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
Detroit Free Press

NFL power rankings: Matthew Stafford takes Los Angeles Rams into top 3

The Detroit Lions we knew wouldn't be very good. The Chicago Bears figured to be below average, too. The Minnesota Vikings looked like a middle-of-the-pack team, mostly because they play the Lions and Bears twice this year. But the Green Bay Packers were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender....
NFL
USA Today

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 2

The NFL season kicked off spectacularly Thursday, and the play was thrilling through the weekend. Sure, there were a couple of duds. There always are. However, the overall performance was at the level of why the NFL has become America’s sport. As we head into Week 2, let’s take a look at the opening NFL Power Rankings…
NFL
PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

