Osage Beach, MO

Local Radio Station's Car Bursts Into Flames [VIDEO]

By Kate Robbins
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a tough day for 107.9 The Coyote, when their company car burst into flames in the Mexicali Blues parking lot. It happened around 6 p.m. last Friday. The vehicle, a limited edition Monte Carlo, was en route from an on-location broadcast on Highway 54 when a member of the 107.9 team said smoke began coming out of the vents. The driver pulled over and within a few minutes the car was completely engulfed in flames.

Missouri Accidents
Missouri Crime & Safety
