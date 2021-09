Deion Sanders is finally fixing a long-term problem with his left foot, and he gave an update about it on Instagram from the hospital. He posted a video just before he received anesthesia, and previously explained it this way: “I need your prayers and positivity. I’m having surgery on my left foot this morning & I plan on not Missing a beat. I have a high tolerance for pain but I couldn’t deal with the consistent pain I felt throughout the entire day in my foot. I have wonderful skilled doctors to ensure this surgery will be successful. Thank u for your prayers, thoughts and well wishes. God bless.”

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO