Eagle of the Week: Valentina Mosquera

As Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season wraps up tonight, let’s take a look at the state of the Eagles after yesterday’s game. The Eagles took on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season on the road in Atlanta. Coming into the game, the Eagles were 3.5 point underdogs, and from what I saw, every NFL analyst picked the Falcons to win. The Eagles didn’t let that phase them and absolutely routed Atlanta with a score of 32-6. The Eagles had 434 total yards of offense to Atlanta’s 260 total yards. Philadelphia was also able to produce a few chunk plays that were essential in their victory on Sunday; they averaged 6.5 yards per play over the course of the game. Though this is completely unrelated, I thoroughly enjoyed Greg Olsen’s thoughts while on the broadcast during the game.

12 DAYS AGO