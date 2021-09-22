Eagle of the Week: Valentina Mosquera

As an international business major and a newcomer on the women’s soccer team, Valentina Mosquera, who goes by “Val,” is already off to a great start at Winthrop. So far, the freshman has scored two goals in the first five games her team has played this season. “So, I’m from...
The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
One of two Winthrop Eagles honored for their performance at the Virginia University volleyball Tournament earlier this month, Jana Owens began playing volleyball when she was in third grade. In fifth grade, she joined a club team that her coach had recommended in order to play more competitively. Volleyball wasn’t...
After a rough start to the 2021 season, the Cosby High School Eagles are looking forward to an off week. At the beginning of the year, 10th-year head coach Kevin Hall was optimistic about his young team. While his optimism remains high with the bulk of the team’s region slate still remaining, the week of serves as an opportunity to reflect and regather.
Pella Christian Cross Country begins a busy week tonight as they have their first of two meets this week. The Eagles will make the short trip down Highway 163 to compete in Oskaloosa. The Eagles come into the Oskaloosa-hosted meet off strong second place finishes for both the boys and...
This week looks to be a much tougher challenge, however, as the Eagles will play their home opener against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are coming off a road win against the Lions, winning 41-33, though they had a healthy lead for much of the game. Both veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance received snaps under center, and both looked poised and dangerous. This is a 49ers team that is only two years removed from a Super Bowl berth.
Coming off a big win over Atlanta in the opener, the Eagles (1-0) are hosting the 49ers (1-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. The Eagles are 3-point underdogs, according to PointsBet. Here are five big storylines for the Eagles’ opener:. Can Hurts and Sirianni do it again?. Jalen Hurts...
Think you know the Philadelphia Eagles well? Already have this week’s game against the Falcons all figured out?. Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Eagles Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie-breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook. Pick. Play. Win....
Off to their best start in 25 years, Central Regional grabs the spotlight on Wednesday’s Varsity Link Coaches Corner which will be broadcast live from The Office Restaurant & Lounge in Toms River from 7-8 pm. The Golden Eagles are not only 3-0 for the first time since 1997, they have also posted shutouts in all three of their games while averaging 35 points behind a devastating ground game.
SOUTH BEND, Ind.–The University of Notre Dame is being sued by a former Fighting Irish football player. Richard Morris claims the school did not educate players about the dangers of concussions. The lawsuit claims the school and the NCAA both failed to warn players about the dangers, despite having the...
As Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season wraps up tonight, let’s take a look at the state of the Eagles after yesterday’s game. The Eagles took on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season on the road in Atlanta. Coming into the game, the Eagles were 3.5 point underdogs, and from what I saw, every NFL analyst picked the Falcons to win. The Eagles didn’t let that phase them and absolutely routed Atlanta with a score of 32-6. The Eagles had 434 total yards of offense to Atlanta’s 260 total yards. Philadelphia was also able to produce a few chunk plays that were essential in their victory on Sunday; they averaged 6.5 yards per play over the course of the game. Though this is completely unrelated, I thoroughly enjoyed Greg Olsen’s thoughts while on the broadcast during the game.
Expectations for the Atlanta Falcons coming into the 2021 season should have already been at a modest level for much of the fan base. While talent still exists on this roster, Super Bowl odds were rightfully not in their favor coming into the season. The 2021 season opener presented an opportunity for the Falcons to get off on the right foot in the win column.
The Winthrop volleyball team hosted the South Carolina Gamecocks in a non-conference match on Thursday, losing 3-0. While the Eagles did not manage to win a set, they did play the Gamecocks close for the majority of the game. Winthrop lost the first two sets 25-18, and the final set 25-21.
Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it. Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked heading...
(Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 edition) Pictured, are members of the Rhea County High School Lady Eagles' varsity volleyball team during a recent home match. The Lady Eagles split with Ooltewah and Cleveland last week. The Rhea group defeated the Ooltewah Lady Owls 3-1, while battling, but falling to Cleveland 2-0. The Lady Eagles are now 3-3 on the season.
The Eagles’ vibes were, to say it lightly, poor in 2020. From the quarterback to the stale play-calling and everything in between, the on-field product was rotten and everyone involved with the team felt thoroughly unlikable. It’s easy to be likable in the offseason, sure. It’s when optimism runs most...
CONVERSE — Oak Hill controlled of the line of scrimmage from the start of its game with Madison-Grant and it made for a happy homecoming Friday night in western Grant County. The Golden Eagles piled up more than 380 yards of total offense and limited the Argylls to just over...
PROVO, Utah – Multiple Utah Jazz players, including NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell, attended BYU’s football game against the South Florida Bulls. The Cougars hosted the Bulls at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 25. Along with Mitchell, fellow Jazz players Bojan Bogdanovic, Jared Butler, Hassan Whiteside, Eric Paschall, and Trent...
The 49ers pulled off a hard-fought Week 2 bout on the road against the Eagles, and this game was decided by these four players. As the dust finally starts settling on the San Francisco 49ers‘ 17-11 Week 2 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, it’ll be easy to focus much of the attention on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who despite a slow start, still managed to engineer two touchdowns in the victory.
