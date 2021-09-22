Legends of the autumnal equinox

Lakshmi Ramgopal, who makes music as Lykanthea, moved to the east coast in 2016 (she’s an assistant professor of history at Columbia University in New York), but she still considers Chicago her spiritual and musical home. “I visit the city at least once a month,” she says, “so a substantial part of my life happens there.” That’s led to a series of unforgettable site-specific pieces, including a revelatory 2017 sound installation at Comfort Station and a nine-member ensemble she assembled for the Museum of Contemporary Art’s MCA 50 series later that year. On Tuesday, September 21, Ramgopal will lead a performance called Lykanthea’s Dawn Birds (with violinist Johanna Brock, cellist Erica Miller, and dancer Asha Rowland) at the Garfield Park Conservatory’s City Garden. She says the 6:30 AM sunrise show will celebrate the following day’s equinox and feature music from the forthcoming album Some Viscera, including a “lullaby that I wrote for myself, a work in progress called ‘Water, Wind, Waves, Snow’ that we’re excited to share.”
