Legends of the autumnal equinox

Your days are starting to get much shorter, and you have the Autumn Equinox to thank for that. The celestial event kicks off the time of year when the sun starts to shine more on the southern hemisphere than the northern hemisphere, which gives you less daylight to explore Door County’s natural beauty. The Door County Land Trust has been observant of the Autumn Equinox, as it represents a new point in the year for them. Executive Director Tom Clay says between the color changes and wildlife habit changes, people find their properties special in the day this time of year.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO