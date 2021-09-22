CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legends of the autumnal equinox

By Emily Curry
mytjnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leaves have begun to turn, and the air has started to crisp; sure signs that fall is on the way. In fact, Sept. 22 is the autumnal equinox, the official start of autumn. The autumnal equinox has been an important date in many ancient cultures and even some modern ones. After all, it’s not every day that the day and the night are the same length.

mytjnow.com

Related
Inverse

Fall equinox 2021: Exact time, start of autumn, and more for the September event

On September 22, the Sun will cross the celestial equator and mark the beginning of a new season and the September 2021 fall equinox. For that brief moment during the autumn equinox, night and day are almost exactly equal before the day begins to get shorter. The seasonal change is actually due to our planet’s tilt on its axis, and a time when the Northern and Southern Hemispheres essentially trade places.
ASTRONOMY
Press-Republican

The autumnal equinox, the harvest moon, harvest festivals, and ancient astronomers

This year, the autumnal equinox falls on the 22nd of September. It typically occurs on the 22nd or 23rd but, due to differences between the calendar year and the solar year (365 days versus 365 and 1/4 days), may take place anytime between Sept. 21st and Sept. 24th. The last time an autumnal equinox was on the 21st however, was in 1931. And the next Sept. 21st equinox isn’t until 2076. The last time one occurred on the 24th was in 1907. That won’t happen again until 2303.
ASTRONOMY
santaynezvalleystar.com

Holiday History: Autumn equinox happens at the same moment worldwide

Have you noticed the changes going on around us? The sun is rising later and setting earlier, too. The days are noticeably shorter. Even though the days are warm, the evenings are cooling off a little quicker. Wednesday, Sept. 22, is the autumn equinox. Although the equinox happens at the...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
CBS Miami

First Day Of Fall Is Almost Here, Autumnal Equinox On Wednesday

MIAMI (CBS Miami) — Mark your calendars, South Florida, fall begins on Wednesday, September 22nd. And although, the leaves will not be falling from our South Florida palm trees nor will the temperatures drop enough to put an end to the summer heat, the autumnal equinox is still happening at 3:21 pm EDT this coming Wednesday, two days after Monday night’s full moon also known as the ‘Harvest Moon’. The autumnal equinox officially kicks off the fall season as soon as the sun crosses the celestial equator, which is an imaginary line extending straight out from Earth’s equator to the sun. View from...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumnal Equinox#Spring Equinox#Smithsonian#Moon#Greek#Chinese#Vietnamese#Egyptians#Mayans#National Geographic#Mythopedia#Mesoamerican
WMDT.com

Weather Tidbits: Autumn Equinox & Daylight Loss

This Weather Tidbits answers the question why daylight loss is faster during the autumn equinox. The autumnal equinox begins in the northern hemisphere at 3:21 pm on Wednesday, September 22. This means that day and night are nearly equal; with the sun focused over the equator. The reason we lose...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Wednesday’s autumnal equinox heralds the arrival of a darker and colder season

Summer often seems to last deep into September these days. However, the autumnal equinox — which arrives Wednesday at 3:21 p.m. Eastern time — is a reminder from Mother Nature that fall is finally on our doorstep. We are now seeing just over 12 hours of daylight, having reached the halfway point between our longest and shortest days of the year.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Autumn Equinox: 9 brilliant seasonal craft ideas kids will love

The leaves are starting to turn, the nights are drawing in and the air is getting cooler… The Autumn Equinox (September 22) means the new season has officially arrived, and if you’re looking for ways to keep kids entertained now that summer is over, you’re in luck.There are lots of fantastic DIY craft projects that celebrate the season of Halloween and hibernation, and they’re easy to make using natural materials and a few essential art supplies…1. Leaf place cards View this post on Instagram ...
LIFESTYLE
International Business Times

Harvest Moon, Autumnal Equinox: This Week's Events Mark The Arrival Of Fall

This week will be the Harvest Moon and the autumnal equinox, marking the beginning of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. The moon will reach peak illumination Monday at 7:54 p.m. ET and will continue to appear full until Tuesday morning. This month's full moon is the Harvest Moon, which traditionally provided ample light for the farmers who were harvesting the crops they grew in the summer, The Old Farmer's Almanac explained.
ASTRONOMY
westseattleblog.com

HELLO, FALL: Autumn-equinox sunset watch with Alice Enevoldsen on Wednesday

(WSB photo from last pre-pandemic autumn-equinox watch) As noted earlier, this is the final full day of summer 2021 – fall arrives at 12:21 pm tomorrow, and that means tomorrow night brings another of skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen‘s quarterly change-of-seasons sunset watch in West Seattle. If you are interested in a fun, educational way to mark the arrival of autumn, this is it – masked and distanced. Be at Solstice Park – uphill from the tennis courts at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW – at 6:30 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
vanyaland.com

Fleet Foxes embrace the autumnal equinox with ‘Featherweight’ video

The official start of autumn yesterday (September 22) brings about many emotions, and essentially starts the countdown to winter. But before we soundtrack our mornings and nights with a particular sort of hymnal, Fleet Foxes are here in the moment with a new visual for “Featherweight.” The stop-motion video is directed by frontman Robin Pecknold’s brother and longtime visual collaborator Sean Pecknold, and arrives on the one-year autumnal equinox anniversary of Fleet Foxes’ latest album, Shore, which first featured the song. The animation follows a hawk who is unable to fly due to a damaged wing, and the adventures and lessons that ensue because of it.
MUSIC
bookriot.com

What Witches Actually Do During the Autumn Equinox: A Bookish Guide to Mabon

Welcome to autumn, friends! While most places in the Northern Hemisphere are already experiencing the beauties of the harvest, the Fall Equinox officially marks the beginning of the season. (I know, I know — you all thought it was the release of pumpkin spice lattes, which to be fair is a legitimate modern touchpoint. Who doesn’t like a good PSL? They’re delicious. But not what we’re discussing today.)
SCIENCE
arcamax.com

What to know about the autumnal equinox as the days shorten before our eyes

PHILADELPHIA — The sunsets are becoming evermore glorious, and soon the leaves will be rivaling them for color. The planets are putting on an amazing celestial show nightly, and many regions of the country are about to host some of the briskest bird traffic of the year. But on Wednesday,...
BBC

Stonehenge autumn equinox gathering first since start of pandemic

Hundreds of people have gathered at Stonehenge to watch the sunrise on the first official day of autumn. About 250 druids, pagans and visitors were given access to the stones to mark the autumn equinox for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the last two years,...
FESTIVAL
doorcountydailynews.com

Autumn Equinox representing a seasonal shift in Door County

Your days are starting to get much shorter, and you have the Autumn Equinox to thank for that. The celestial event kicks off the time of year when the sun starts to shine more on the southern hemisphere than the northern hemisphere, which gives you less daylight to explore Door County’s natural beauty. The Door County Land Trust has been observant of the Autumn Equinox, as it represents a new point in the year for them. Executive Director Tom Clay says between the color changes and wildlife habit changes, people find their properties special in the day this time of year.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Tahlequah Daily Press

Spiro Mounds Archaeological Autumnal Equinox Walks on tap

SPIRO - The Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is set to host the Autumnal Equinox Walks on Wednesday, Sept 22. As the end of summer nears and crops are ready for harvest, it is time for one of the most important of ceremonies for the eastern Indigenous peoples, the Busk or Green Corn Ceremony. The Green Corn Ceremony marked the time of harvest and renewal with ceremonies that took place around the autumnal equinox in the Spiro area.
SPIRO, OK
CHICAGO READER

Lykanthea’s Dawn Birds welcome the autumnal equinox with song

Lakshmi Ramgopal, who makes music as Lykanthea, moved to the east coast in 2016 (she’s an assistant professor of history at Columbia University in New York), but she still considers Chicago her spiritual and musical home. “I visit the city at least once a month,” she says, “so a substantial part of my life happens there.” That’s led to a series of unforgettable site-specific pieces, including a revelatory 2017 sound installation at Comfort Station and a nine-member ensemble she assembled for the Museum of Contemporary Art’s MCA 50 series later that year. On Tuesday, September 21, Ramgopal will lead a performance called Lykanthea’s Dawn Birds (with violinist Johanna Brock, cellist Erica Miller, and dancer Asha Rowland) at the Garfield Park Conservatory’s City Garden. She says the 6:30 AM sunrise show will celebrate the following day’s equinox and feature music from the forthcoming album Some Viscera, including a “lullaby that I wrote for myself, a work in progress called ‘Water, Wind, Waves, Snow’ that we’re excited to share.”
CHICAGO, IL
bigcountryhomepage.com

Weather Whys – Autumnal Equinox

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Farewell flip-flops and hello to pumpkin spice – yesterday marked the beginning fall!. While meteorological fall began on the first of this month, astronomical fall officially began Wednesday, September 22 at 2:21pm CDT. You may be wondering, “Why exactly at 2:21pm? That seems oddly specific.” And you would be right, but I promise there is a reason, and it all has to do with the sun.
ABILENE, TX

