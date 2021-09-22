CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Bennett removed from Marvel over antisemitic imagery

By Gabriel Corbin
 5 days ago

CW: The following article contains details about antisemitism, racism and bigotry. Marvel has recently announced a new wave of comic books for fans to enjoy at the end of 2021, including one written by Jed MacKay (“Black Cat”) with art by Kev Walker, Mark Bagley and Joe Bennett. However, after antisemitic art appeared from Bennett, he was dropped from the project and fired from the company.

