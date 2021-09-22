CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford Health and Counseling Services said to not serve all students

By Autumn Hawkins
 5 days ago

For some Winthrop students, Health Services located in Crawford has been less than helpful. With class schedules taking up the majority of their weekday time, many full-time students rely on services being available ‘after hours,’ either late in the evening or on weekends. Health Services’ (often referred to as Crawford by students) hours are strange at times and some days it will be closed in the middle of the week without listing it on its web page.

