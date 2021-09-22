CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s golf competes in Golfweek Fall Challenge

By Lily Fremed
 5 days ago

After competing for three days at the Golfweek Fall Challenge in Pawleys Island, the Winthrop women’s golf team finished 16th out of 20 teams. “As a team, we are all trying to eliminate big numbers from our rounds that end up hurting our team score. This semester has been great so far and we have a really amazing team chemistry. We are all very supportive of each other and this will help us to keep getting better and improving our games,” senior Sabrina Fonda said.

