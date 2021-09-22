Women’s golf competes in Golfweek Fall Challenge

After competing for three days at the Golfweek Fall Challenge in Pawleys Island, the Winthrop women’s golf team finished 16th out of 20 teams. “As a team, we are all trying to eliminate big numbers from our rounds that end up hurting our team score. This semester has been great so far and we have a really amazing team chemistry. We are all very supportive of each other and this will help us to keep getting better and improving our games,” senior Sabrina Fonda said.