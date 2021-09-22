CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ might end up like other adapted musicals

By Gabriel Corbin
mytjnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hit Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” will be released into theaters on Sept. 24. Fans of the musical will be excited to see Ben Platt reprise the role that defined his Broadway career, but current reviews of the musical might see it flop like others who dared to try a similar format.

mytjnow.com

Comments / 0

Den of Geek

Dear Evan Hansen May Be the Most Uncomfortable Musical Ever Made

There was a moment near the beginning of Robert Zemeckis’ odyssey into mo-cap animation where the press believed the magic trick: Yes, these soulless dead-eyed automatons who kind of look like Tom Hanks in a Santa suit are the future, we were told. Yet no matter how much digital snow was drawn on Hanks’ head, never once did anyone feel Christmas cheer. I was reminded of this trip to the uncanny valley while watching Dear Evan Hansen. And not just because of the incredulity of producers thinking actor Ben Platt could still pass for a teenager while pushing 30.
MOVIES
First Showing

Ben Platt in Final Trailer for Big Screen Musical 'Dear Evan Hansen'

"A lot of people feel like us… people that you wouldn't think." Universal has debuted a second official trailer for the movie adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, a Tony-award winning musical that was a major success on Broadway, after first premiering in 2015. After a successful premiere last week at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival with mostly positive reviews, they're giving this one final push before it hits theaters. The story follows an anxious, isolated high school senior aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the "social media age" following the suicide of a fellow classmate. Ben Platt returns from the original stage musical to star as Evan Hansen, joined by Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, Colton Ryan, and DeMarius Copes. Featuring all the Grammy winning songs from the stage show: the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found," "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever," and "Words Fail." This looks like a very emotional, uplifting story about loneliness.
MOVIES
Kansas City Star

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ filmmakers refine a hit Broadway musical

Millions of people will get a chance to get to know the shy, teenager Evan Hansen this month, but Ben Platt is waving farewell. The actor and singer is intimately intertwined with Evan, originating the role in 2015 and eventually leading the stage musical “Dear Evan Hansen” to its world debut in Washington, D.C. He soon took Evan off-Broadway, then to Broadway and Grammy triumphs. He is now unveiling the character on film, a final pairing.
MOVIES
FOX26

Review: Flawed 'Dear Evan Hansen' adaption is still an important conversation starter

Starring: Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever. Rated: PG-13 for thematic material involving suicide, brief strong language and some suggestive reference. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Evan Hansen, a high school senior who struggles with anxiety, is mistakenly believed to be the friend of Connor Murphy, a classmate who commits suicide. Afraid to disappoint Connor’s family, Evan paints a false narrative of who Connor was.
MOVIES
stljewishlight.org

A disconcerting Ben Platt is the chief failure of the ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ movie adaptation

Ninety-five percent of movies manipulate the viewer. At some point, the story and acting are twisted or presented in a manner that is supposed to grab your emotions, or evoke some memory. There’s a moment that just seems like a huge reach. The key is not allowing the manipulation to be so blatant, that it deters from the overall message and execution of the film. Instead of provoking thought, it just triggers anger and displacement.
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

How Ben Platt Became Evan Hansen for Dear Evan Hansen

Actor and musician Ben Platt is so closely associated with the role of awkward and anxious teenager Evan Hansen – he came onto the musical Dear Evan Hansen during workshops and originated the role on Broadway – that it’s sometimes hard, especially among musical theater lovers, to remember they’re two separate people. It’s not just that Platt has been with Evan for so long, but that he has portrayed him with such unforgettable power and raw emotion – enough, it turns out, to nab him a Tony.
CELEBRITIES
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Film adaptation of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and a live Q&A with the stars in cinemas on Thursday

In celebration of the official theatrical release of the new film adaptation of the Broadway musical sensation Dear Evan Hansen on Friday, September 24, Universal Pictures and Fathom Events will present a special advance screening in cinemas on Thursday, September 23, preceded by a livestream Q&A with the cast and an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette about the making of the movie.
MOVIES
cn2.com

CN2 at the Movies: Dear Evan Hansen

AN HONEST AND ORIGINAL STORY FOR THE OUTSIDER IN ALL OF US. CN2 at the Movies is previewing the dramatic musical “Dear Evan Hansen.” Don’t miss this quick look at the film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical. CN2 at the Movies is brought to you by American Air Heating and Cooling.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Dear Evan Hansen’s Director Stephen Chbosky On Challenges Of Adapting The Musical For Film

While 2021 has seen the film industry find a new normal, it’s specifically been a great year for fans of musical theater. A number of beloved stage productions have been adapted for film, the latest being Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen. As you can see in the video above, I had the opportunity to speak with the director-writer ahead of the movie’s release, where we did a deep dive into the process of bringing the story from stage to screen.
MOVIES
thewestsidegazette.com

Popcorn With Zenger: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Is A Depressing Musical That Seems To Never End

A two-plus hours musical about suicide featuring a glorified sociopath as a protagonist?. Strap in folks, this road is about to be rougher than a $2 steak on bingo night. If you saw the trailer for “Dear Evan Hansen” and had no idea that the film is based on a Broadway play of the same name, then you may not have known that this film was a musical before you walked into the theaters. The reason for that may just be that Universal Pictures was ashamed of what you were about to see.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

From ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ To ‘West Side Story’ Studios Are Betting On Love For Musicals To Pave The Way To Oscars – Talesbuzz

A column chronicling events and conversations on the awards circuit. As the long-delayed Tony Awards signal the return of Broadway Sunday night, the reinvigorated musical invasion of Hollywood continues with the Stephen Chbosky screen adaptation of the multiple Tony Award-winning hit Dear Evan Hansen, the sole new wide release. That release follows by a week Amazon’s global streaming debut (and in some theaters) of the hit British musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Behind the On-Set Recording of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’s Musical Numbers

Michael Koff, production sound mixer on the motion picture adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, is the guest in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen. Featuring music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the film starring Ben Platt, who reprises his Tony, Grammy and Emmy winning performance as teenager Evan Hanson. The cast also includes Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Never and Amandla Stenberg. Koff notes that attention to detail when recording the songs “started from the top down” with director Stephen Chbosky stressing “sound is just as important” as the images. “Everybody knew, and everybody was on board, with what we were doing with trying to record live vocals,” he says. “When it came to ‘Waving Through a Window,’ it was just me, playback and a pianist, and the set was just dead. And it sounds like Ben is singing a cappella … It was beautiful.”
MOVIES
EW.com

How Amandla Stenberg wrote a new song for Dear Evan Hansen

It's hard to imagine Amandla Stenberg — who's played tenacious characters in The Hunger Games, Everything, Everything, and The Hate U Give — being easily intimidated. But the actress and musician was nervous about writing a song for a film based on a Tony-winning Broadway musical. When she signed on to play high-achiever Alana in the big-screen adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen (in theaters now), she was both flattered and terrified to be asked to co-write "The Anonymous Ones," a new song for her character exploring themes about the facades that people present.
CELEBRITIES
PennLive.com

‘Dear Evan Hansen’: how to watch, background, plot, trailer

The movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” hits theaters today. Here’s how you can watch it. Ben Platt reprises his role as the titular character in the movie version of the musical which premiered in 2015 and went to Broadway in 2016. Platt plays an isolated and anxious teenage boy who lies about having a friendship with another boy from school who committed suicide. That boy was the only one to sign Hansen’s arm cast before dying.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

