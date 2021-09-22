Opinion: Our many culture wars

As you may have noticed, the culture wars in America have heated up again, and, in some cases, the pressure points are so stressed that you worry something might well explode. That’s why I wanted to mention the recent marriage of Jared Polis, the nation’s first elected openly gay governor, to his longtime companion, Marlon Reis. They have been together for 18 years and have two children, so it was hardly a surprise. They were engaged last December, and the far bigger story at the time was that Reis was being treated for COVID-19.