Rugby Championship bosses on Monday apologised to Argentina after a captains photo shoot went ahead without Pumas skipper Julian Montoya, sparking a furious reaction from coach Mario Ledesma. The event in Townsville on Friday was to promote a double header of rugby action a day later with Australian captain Michael Hooper, New Zealand's Ardie Savea and South Africa's Siya Kolisi posing together with the tournament silverware. But Montoya was absent, as the team had not yet arrived in the northern Queensland town. A fuming Ledesma slammed the decision to go ahead regardless as "disrespectful" to his team and country, saying "it hurts a lot".

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO